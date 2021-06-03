International
Chiropractor Edmonton receives a sentence of 2 years for sexually assaulting 6 patients
A former Edmonton surgeon who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six female patients decades ago, including two children, was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison and two years probation.
Ronald Latch, 67, stood in the prisoner’s grievance box and their supporters heard Queen Martha Burns’s trial court handing down his sentence.
Burns agreed with the aggravating factors presented by Crown Prosecutor Katherine Fraser, noting that Latch was in a position of trust, some of the abuses were repeated and two of the victims were children.
“Mr Latch planned and executed a reprehensible sexual assault scheme against his female patients within the privacy of an examination room for his sexual gain,” Burns said.
“Every victim was in an extremely vulnerable position in these circumstances and Mr Latch’s gross breach of trust is very aggravating.”
But the judge also agreed with defense attorney Karanpal Aujla, describing Latch’s guilty plea as an “important mitigating factor” because it meant the appellants did not have to testify.
Latch, who will be on probation for two years after his prison sentence, must submit a DNA sample to a national database. His name will be added to the lifetime sexual copyright register.
In March, Latch pleaded guilty and pleaded guilty to touching sick patients between 1981 and 1990. An agreed-upon fact statement said Latched massaged their breasts and used a vibrator on their legs and genitals.
Among the victims were an 11-year-old girl and two sisters. Victims’ identities are protected by a court-ordered publication ban.
“The day he stole my childhood nothing was the same as before,” one victim wrote in a statement of influence read Wednesday in court.
“I shouted silent cries every time I saw you, hoping it would end, hoping someone would see my silent prayers to take me from there. But it would not be so. My world collapsed in many ways. “
Statements from other victims described a range of consequences: from addiction, shame, low self-esteem and anxiety to the inability to work in high-paying jobs, bonding in intimate relationships, enjoying sex or trusting men.
‘I’m not your victim’
But there was another common theme among the statements: empowerment.
“I am strong and I am stronger than you will ever be,” said one woman, her voice steady and clear as she read her statement in court and someone cried in the gallery.
“I am a survivor of your abuse. I am not your victim. Now you can own the life sentence I have served since I was a child.”
Leaning on the prisoner’s box looking at the gallery, Latch, a married father of two grown children, apologized to the victims for violating their faith and causing such misery in their lives.
“I can not apologize as there can be no apology for what I did,” Latch said. “And no matter what I am condemned to, my real punishment will be when I go before my creator.”
The court heard that when Latch was charged he worked hard to make a living and he has the support of family and friends. He recently lost his chiropractor license he had since 1981.
Outside the courtroom, one of the six women described the sentence as disgusting.
“When the value of six women’s traumas drops to two years, it is disgusting and this is misogyny at the highest level,” she said.
