Positivity still high, Karnataka blockade likely until June 14 | News from Bengaluru





BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Wednesday backed the extension of the blockade by one week after June 7, amid continued Covid-19 spread in rural areas and positivity and fatality levels remaining high despite an overall drop in cases.

The decision is expected to be announced by CM BS Yediyurappa on Thursday, along with a second relief package for disorganized workers who were left out in the first round announced last month. Prior to that, the government allowed export-oriented units (EOUs) to operate with 50% of their staff from 3 June.

Hundreds of percent of EOUs are allowed to operate at 50% staff strength while strictly adhering to Covid’s proper behavior. All operating industries that employ more than 1,000 people will take the Covid-19 test for at least 10% of employees randomly twice a week, according to a note signed by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Yediyurappa said EOUs would be allowed to operate from Thursday, following an appeal by Industry Minister Jagadish Shettar who cited the huge loss suffered by the sector and its long-term negative impact on the states’s economy.

In discussions about the blockade, the CM and some senior ministers were in favor of unblocking in a phased manner after June 7 as Covid cases dropped by almost 65% from the peak in the first week of May. Health experts at the state panel Covid, however, stressed that the blockade should continue for at least a week more as the positivity rate across the state continues to remain around 15%, said a minister who attended the meeting. They demanded that the blockade continue until the positivity level is set at around 5%, he added.

States The Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), in its report to the government, has said the positivity rate should drop below 5% and the number of daily cases below 5,000 for movement restrictions and calming activities.

Sources said the government is unlikely to change restrictions regarding inter-regional movement within and within. The daily time for purchasing essentials is likely to remain unchanged, from 6 to 10 a.m., although there is pressure to extend the time until 2 p.m. However, the government is expected to allow agricultural traders to resume business to allow farmers to sell their produce.

This state government first announced a deadlock from May 10 to May 24 as the daily case load affected 50,000 on May 5th. It was later extended to June 7th.

CN Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayana said the state has begun preparations to fight a possible third wave of Covid-19. Narayana said an expert panel chaired by Dr. Devi Shetty will present his report within a week, suggesting a roadmap of measures. “Based on the recommendations, our government will take the necessary measures,” he wrote on Twitter.







