Covid-19: Explains the transmission of respiratory particles (or aerosols)

The spread of Covid-19 through the Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation facilities was possible due to aerosol transmission. Brittney Deguara explains how this works.

If a person with Covid-19 enters a hotel room safely in a managed isolation and quarantine facility (MIQ), they cannot spread the virus, can they?

Maybe. Maybe no.

If this person coughs, sneezes or even breathes near the room ventilation system, there seems to be a chance depending on the type of ventilation installed that microscopic Covid-19 particles are sucked into the air ducts and transported through the building, potentially to other parts of the hotel.

And remember there are also elevators and corridors shared in these premises.

The Ministry of Health has explored the Great Millennium and Grand Mercure managed the isolation facilities and described what went wrong.

So what do we know about diffusion through ventilation? How big is the risk?

How Covid-19 Spreads

The two main ways Covid-19 is spread are:

An individual inhales large infected droplets expelled from an infected person through, say, coughing or sneezing.

An individual touches a contaminated surface covered with viral particles and transfers the virus to their system. It seems that the virus can survive on some surfaces for it up to 72 hours. The time it survives depends on temperature, humidity and UV light.

Kathryn George / Sende If someone infected with Covid-19 coughs near a ventilation system in a building that recirculates air, the infected micro-droplets can be redistributed throughout the building.

There is a third way. Covid-19 can be transmitted through micro droplets also known as aerosols which are also released through coughs and sneezes. While it is similar to the first form of transmission, epidemiologists see this as another method, as the virus particles are carried in the air for much longer. This is the transmission of respiratory particles.

Gravity normally brings the largest points to earth. But the micro-dots are so small (1 micrometer which is a length equal to 0.001 mm to 100 micrometers in diameter) that they tend to stay suspended in the air.

They can survive for hours (researchers do not know exactly how long), and the way they move depends on what going close.

They can be pushed up by a person’s body heat, or they can be sucked into a building ventilation system. Typically, there are thousands, or hundreds of thousands of micro droplets that are expelled when someone, for example, sneezes, according to aerosol chemist Dr Joel Rindelaub of the University of Auckland.

And the bad news is that they can travel tens of meters from where they originated.

This type of transmission is thought to be the way two health workers were infected at a MIQ facility in Christchurch.

More than 200 experts warned the World Health Organization about the potential for the virus to be carried into the air again in July.

Kathryn George / Sende Covid-19 can be spread through large droplets, contaminated surfaces and micro air droplets.

How ventilation systems work

There are 32 isolated and quarantined institutions managed throughout the country. The ventilation system in each building is different.

“One of the criteria used in selecting hotels suitable for managed insulation in the first place is the nature of their ventilation and air circulation systems,” Health Director Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in January.

The interviewed experts said, typically, hotels use a combined heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

So how does an HVAC system work?

In hotels, fresh air is usually blown in through a fan on the roof of buildings. It is then cleaned as it passes through a standard filter.

Filters are designed to clean the air from dust and bugs, but not fine particles or micro droplets Covid-19.

From here, there are two ways clean air can come into a room:

Through a vent that drains into air conditioning (hot or cold) and fresh fresh air. Or through two separate blows.

Scott Roberts, the engineering director of Jacksons Engineering HVAC Solutions, explained that it is more common to have a separate ventilation vent, so that even when the air conditioner is turned off, fresh, clean air still flows through the room.

So in a hotel room you will have a ventilation vent that brings fresh air 24 hours a day, an air conditioner that disperses cold or hot air when it is turned on, and a vent that blows out all the old, stale air through separate channels.

Stagnant air is usually exhaled through an outlet, usually on the roof. The system should not leak old or stale air into other hotel rooms.

There is another type of ventilation system that recycles air.

Instead of simply removing old air, this type of system cleans the air and redistributes it through the building. The system would typically use a fairly regular filter, not one designed to capture fine particles.

This energy saving option is common in office buildings.

It is also sometimes used in hotels or hotel restaurants and hotels in reused buildings, according to Roberts.

WHO advises against this type of ventilation system, due to the risk of infection.

All of these systems are called mechanical systems. Manual or natural systems that simply open a window are also used in most MIQ devices.

What happens when micro dots enter ventilation systems?

Once the infected micro droplets escape from the body, they go on a journey.

They can be sucked into the air duct and moved through the ventilation system, or, if there is an open window, they will simply be sucked out.

Or they can hang out in hallways or common areas.

Professor David Murdoch, dean of the University of Otago and co-chair of the Infection Group, said more fresh air moving into a room reduces the risk of infection.

So simply opening a window can reduce the risk of spreading through the air as the micro droplets will be sucked out of the window and dispersed.

The chances of an infection from particles floating outside are significantly less than if they had spread inside a room, or would have been recycled through a building.

With non-circulating HVAC systems, there appears to be no risk of infected particles moving from room to room through the ventilation system.

However, it still remains a danger to those who clean and service the ventilation grilles and fans. or Nebraska– based study found that a number of women in rooms with infected patients had traces of the virus.

According to Rindelaub, aerosols in ducts, grates or fans do not have a long life that they can survive for about three days.

Kathryn George / Sende The South African and UK variants share a spike protein mutation, the part of the virus that exits and blocks receptors on cells.

How to reduce the risk?

Having a safe ventilation strategy is just as important as wearing PPE, says Rindelaub.

As a way to reduce the risk associated with infection through ventilation systems, a STUDY published in International Environment suggests increasing the amount of outside air entering and eliminating recycling.

To eliminate possible exposure to micro-spots on ventilation grilles or ducts, Rindelaub suggests leaving isolation rooms empty for a few days to allow the virus to degrade naturally. During this time, neither cleaners, maintenance staff, nor newcomers should enter the room.

The Ministry of Health has begun inspecting ventilation systems in some MIQ facilities.

Without knowing exactly what ventilation systems are in each of the MIQ devices, it is difficult to assess the overall risk from this type of transmission.

We know the virus can move through ventilation systems, so if there are recycling systems installed, it could be a problem.