Covid-19: More people wanted to be tested and isolated after arriving in NZ from Melbourne

Another 48 people are required to be tested for Covid-19 and self-isolated after arriving in New Zealand from Melbourne before flights were stopped.

The Australian state of Victoria is currently in a deadlock due to a rising eruption on Melbourne’s northern suburbs. As a result, New Zealand stopped its quarantine travel bubble on May 25 as Australian officials tried to catch the top of the explosion there.

All travelers currently in New Zealand who have been in the Greater Melbourne region since May 20 are required to isolate, test for Covid-19 and remain in isolation until a negative test result is returned.

In a statement Thursday, the Ministry of Health said the vast majority of arrivals from May 20-25 before the temporary flight ban took effect were tested or were not required to be tested.

However, data reconciliation has identified an additional 48 people in New Zealand who are being asked to isolate and be tested after arriving as part of a group of 177 people in addition to 4,532 previously identified by the ministry, the statement said.

The total number of passengers arriving at Aotearoa from Melbourne from 20-25 May has increased to 4749.

The entire original group of 4532 were contacted, advised to do a test and isolate until they get a negative result.

Of the group of 177 people, 129 have already returned to Australia, the ministry said.

Ricky Wilson / Stuff Contact trackers are trying to find the remaining people who arrived in New Zealand from Melbourne. (Photo file)

Forty-one of the rest are called, advised to do a test and isolate. On Thursday, contact trackers were trying to contact the remaining seven people.

These 177 additional persons were identified after a detailed look back to confirm all quarantined travel flights that had arrived during the period 20-25 May were included in the testing and isolation requirements.

The ministry said that out of 4749 passengers, slightly less than 90 percent have either been tested or are excluded from testing 2733 have returned a negative test result, 213 are excluded from testing because they are under 12 years old, 1292 do not require further action as they have returned to Australia, and 511 have no evidence yet.

Of the 370 crew members, 231 have returned a negative test result and 139 crew members have no results yet.

The ministry said its contact tracking team was following up with achievements which have no results and are required to be tested.

The ministry will work with its partner agencies to look at ways to ensure the identification of relevant flights in these cases in the future, the statement said.

Daniel Pockett / Getty Images On Wednesday, officials announced that the Melbourne blockade was being extended for another seven days amid a rising explosion.

As of Wednesday, 60 cases had been detected in the last community group in Melbourne.

The New Zealand quarantine suspension was supposed to be lifted at 8pm on Thursday, however it is being reviewed by officials with the possibility of being extended after the Melbourne blockade for another seven days.