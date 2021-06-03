Ludhiana Industries donates Rs 1.8 crore to Covid pediatric care unit, 2 oxygen plants





The Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday virtually inaugurated a pediatric ward at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The 50-bed Covid Pediatric Care Unit is part of an initiative of the Public Police Foundation (PPF) – a registered company – for which about 30 Ludhiana industrial units made voluntary donations worth Rs 1.8 million. Also part of the initiative is the establishment of two oxygen plants – one at CMCH and another at the charity hospital in Krishna. Of this, 60 Rs loop has been spent on the pediatric ward while donations worth Rs 1.2 billion will be used for oxygen plants. The level 2 pediatric ward is fully functional and equipped with all the necessary infrastructure – beds, cardiac monitors, oxygen concentrator and UPS system. Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal, speaking to The Indian Express, said PPF is a registered company that bridges the gap between police and the public by identifying the problems society faces and resolving them by securing the support of administration and members. to civil society, especially prominent industrialists. Here, PPF raised voluntary donations from Ludhiana industrialists for the Covid pediatric care unit at CMCH with the hospital providing space, manpower, administrative and technical support as the state prepares for the third possible wave. Former CII president Rahul Ahuja, on behalf of the industry, also made a memorandum of understanding with the two hospitals for the two oxygen plants. Both plants will become operational at CMC Ludhiana and Krishna Charity Hospital within 6-8 weeks, Ahuja said. Under the agreement, 20% of oxygen treatment will be subsidized for poor patients. Ahuja said, Poor patients will not be charged with the admission fee, file fees, bed fees etc. in the ward but will be charged only for the costs of medicines. Therefore, it is an effort to help poor patients recommended through CII or Ludhiana donation units. Describing the cooperative initiative of industry and civil society, as well as the police, as wonderful gestures, CM said the pandemic was a major challenge and the state had to be prepared for the worst. Although no one knows yet if there will be a third wave in India, Punjab is making every effort to prepare for another potential boost, which could have a greater impact on children, he said. CM called on the industry to motivate their employees to be vaccinated. Praising the role of industries in supporting governments to fight the pandemic, the CM said the industry in Punjab had always been at the forefront of extending a helping hand in any crisis. The Vardhman and Oswal industries had helped with oxygen supplies when cases were at their peak of around 9500+ per day, he recalls. Although cases had dropped to 2,184 as of June 1, it was not possible to determine how long the crisis would last, he said, affirming, however, that Punjab would win and get out of it. CMCH Director William Bhatti thanked citizens for assistance in these testing times, while Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said public and industry support, along with the contribution of the private health sector, had proven a major asset in the states’ fight against Covid.

