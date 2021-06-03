Palestine in India: Silence in the UN body stifles the struggle for rights

Days after India abstained at the UN Human Rights Council on a resolution proposing the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry into violations related to the latest round of violence in Gaza, the Palestinian National Authority foreign minister has complained that New Delhi abstention suffocates the work of. advancing human rights for all peoples, including those of the Palestinian people.

India missed an opportunity to join the international community at this turning point, as essential and belated, on the path of responsibility, justice and peace, Riyad al-Maliki wrote in a letter to the Minister of Foreign Affairs S Jaishankar.

India was among the 14 countries that abstains on proposal for an investigation into allegations of human rights violations over Israeli action in Gaza, and systematic abuses in the Palestinian territories and within Israel.

Twenty-four members voted in favor and nine against the resolution adopted in Geneva on 27 May.

Importantly, in its statement to the Council, India tossed the phrase phrase from its past statements regarding the expansion of strong support for the just Palestinian cause, signaling a nuanced shift away from the Palestinians and towards Israel.

I write to express our concern over the position taken by the Republic of India in the Human Rights Council 30th Special Session of 27 May 2021 on the fundamental resolution ensuring respect for international human rights law humanitarian operations in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, al-Maliki wrote in his letter to Jaishankar on May 30th.

The resolution is not a mistake in the Human Rights Council … It is a by-product of extensive multilateral consultations. It’s the consolidation of years and detailed investigations into and reporting of serious violations of Israel by States, United Nations experts, human rights treaty bodies and international organizations, without effective accountability measures, he said.

explained Tight diplomatic rope India is crossing the diplomatic rope between Israel and Palestine, but has not made either side happy. The Palestinian National Authority has expressed disappointment, and Israel has not thanked India. Aside from abstention, Ramallah is upset that New Delhi did not refer to the just Palestinian issue.

Therefore, your abstention stifles the important work of the Human Rights Council in advancing human rights for all peoples, including those of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian people are exempt from the application of the universal and indispensable principle of accountability, a precondition for justice and peace.

If the root causes of the injustice done to the Palestinian people, their disposition (and inclination), the destruction, displacement, colonization, oppression… and violation of any of their human rights by Israel are not prioritized, al-Maliki said, the situation not only which will remain unstable but will continue to deteriorate with major and severe consequences.

Eleven days before the vote in Geneva, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN had said in a statement to the UN Security Council on May 16: I reiterate India’s strong support for the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to resolving the two issues. states.

On May 20, however, the Permanent Representative, in a statement to the UN General Assembly, withdrew strong support for the just Palestinian cause.

With the May 10-21 fighting between Israel and Hamas still ongoing, Permanent Representative TS Tirumurti said: We support all ongoing diplomatic efforts, including the Quartet, to end the ongoing violence and seek peace. sustainable, in line with the vision of the two States living side by side within safe and recognized borders.

At the Human Rights Council on May 27, India said it welcomes the diplomatic efforts of the international community and countries in the region that have resulted in bringing about a ceasefire between Israel and armed groups in Gaza.

Among the countries that abstained, along with India, were France, Italy, Japan, Nepal, the Netherlands, Poland and South Korea.

China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Russia were among those who voted in favor; Germany, Great Britain and Austria voted against the resolution.