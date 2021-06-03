The tourism minister believes the summer will be a success, despite the subsequent reopening

The PEI tourism minister says he is confident the Island will have a successful tourist season despite reopening its borders to Canadian travelers later than New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

“As far as our tourism season is concerned, what I can say is that I prefer to be right than the first,” Matthew MacKay said Wednesday.

MacKay said island health and safety has always been a top priority and said the strategy could end up working in favor of the province when it comes to attracting visitors.

“Tourists want to go to a safe place, this is their number one issue to travel with COVID. And that is what we will provide.”

NB, NL reopens in Canada July 1st

As long as vaccination rates remain on schedule, New Brunswick is planning to open its borders to residents of PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador by June 7, and the rest of Canada by July 1 if they have had at least one vaccine dose. .

Newfoundland and Labrador are also planning to open to Canadian travelers by July 1 if vaccination rates stay on track.

We do not want to over-test and under-submit. Matthew MacKay

Nova Scotia, which has 311 active cases, is taking a more cautious approach but is being pressured by its tourism industry to make its plan more specific.

The PEI is planning to open its borders to Atlantic Canadians on June 27 without any isolation requirements, provided travelers have at least one dose of vaccine. The province will further ease restrictions on Aug. 8, when fully vaccinated Canadians can apply for travel through one of the province’s approved streams.

In September, fully vaccinated Canadians will be able to travel to the island without pre-travel approval.

MacKay said those dates may vary depending on the level of epidemiology and vaccination.

“We do not want to overestimate and underestimate,” he said.

MacKay said there has been a lot of behind-the-scenes work in the last eight to 10 months regarding the tourism industry.

“We have taken some excellent initiatives in the works that we will be able to make public here soon. We have a plan in place that we feel and quite confident will have a great tourist summer here.”

More from CBC PEI