EU exclusive to list Belarus airline ahead of economic sanctions, diplomats say





By Robin Emmott BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is preparing sanctions against Belarus national airline and about a dozen senior Belarusian aviation officials, three diplomats said, a measure to close the gap before economic sanctions following the forced landing of a passenger plane. The freezing of assets and travel bans are part of a new package of sanctions against Belarus by EU states, which are outraged that a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist and his girlfriend. his. EU governments, which describe the incident as state piracy, say they are targeting sectors that play a central role in Belarus’ economy, in order to inflict real punishment on President Alexander Lukashenko. They could include bond sales, the oil sector and potash, a major Belarusian export. Before imposing such economic sanctions, the bloc is expected to agree by June 21 – when EU foreign ministers meet – on a smaller list of sanctions against individuals and two entities as a quick and mediating response, diplomats said. “All EU countries agree with this approach,” said one diplomat. A second diplomat said there would be “a clear signal to Lukashenko that his actions were dangerous and unacceptable.” While sanctions are still under discussion, EU ambassadors as of Friday could pre-approve the ban on flights and landings on EU territory by Belarusian airlines, allowing EU ministers to formally sign on to them later in the month. Britain, no longer part of the EU, has suspended air travel for Belarus’ national carrier, Belavia. The EU is expected to do the same, diplomats said. AVIATION SECTOR The names are expected to include senior officials of Belarus’ defense and transport ministry, air force military, a senior Minsk airport official and a senior civil aviation official, diplomats said. Also to be blacklisted and banned from doing business with the EU is another state-owned enterprise from the aviation sector. The story goes on More details were not available immediately. The EU does not comment publicly on ongoing preparations for sanctions. Lukashenko said last week that the journalist who pulled out of the plane had been plotting a rebellion and he accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him. Since the crackdown on pro-democracy protests last year, he has resisted three previous rounds of EU sanctions and comparable U.S. measures – mostly blacklists banning officials from traveling or doing business in Europe and the United States. . EU foreign ministers said last week that the new sanctions would include a fourth round of travel bans and asset freezes linked to a controversial presidential election in Belarus last August. About a dozen names are unique and are directly related to the Ryanair incident. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by John Chalmers and Alison Williams)

