Former Edmonton surgeon found guilty of sexual assault receives suspended prison sentence – Edmonton

A former chiropractor who pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual assault has been sentenced to two minus years in jail time and two years probation.

The sentence was handed down Wednesday by Justice Martha Burns at the Queen’s Bench Court in Edmonton.

In March, Ronald Latch pleaded guilty to assaults that occurred between 1981 and 1990. The 67-year-old admitted to sexually touching six of his female patients, two of them children, with his hands and a vibrating tool.

“The abuse was repeated among several complainants, including children, and the abuse was on six patients who placed their trust in Mr Latch,” Burns said Wednesday.

An agreed statement of facts presented as part of his prayer said that in December 2018, a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Latch as a child in the 1980s when she attended his clinic.

When he was charged in March 2019, police issued a press release demanding that other potential victims be brought to justice. Charges against seven other female patients were subsequently filed against Latch.

He became a chiropractor in 1981 and practiced in and around Edmonton until he was charged in 2019. Burns noted that Latch has since lost his license.

“The attacks ranged from rubbing and massaging women’s breasts to using a vibrator on their legs and genital area,” Burns said.

She also noted that one expert testified that there would be no therapeutic reason for a chiropractor to place his hands or fingers on someone’s breasts or genitals.

Crown prosecutors and Latch’s lawyer jointly recommended the sentence. Burns, accepting the submission, said Latch’s guilty plea was an important mitigating factor.

“That meant the complainants did not have to testify,” Burn said. “It also meant that we would not have to go through a five-week trial through a judge and jury, where the appellants would have to find out in a room full of strangers.”

Earlier in the day, victim impact statements from six former patients were read out in court.

None of them can be named because victims of sexual assault are protected by a publishing ban.

A woman’s statement, which was read by a victim support worker, said the abuse made her fear being alone with men and unable to have intimate relationships.

“I found it difficult to trust (men), to become vulnerable with them, so instead I put up a wall and tried to eliminate as much intimacy as possible,” she wrote in the statement.

“Because of this, I often found myself stuck in toxic and manipulative relationships, but it was a way I could cope with the embarrassment and humiliation I was still feeling.”

Another woman told the court that she and her sister were attacked separately when they went to the Latch clinic in the 1980s.

“I’m angry that this man believed he was right about my innocence,” she said.

“I’m angry that he thought he had a right to my body and I’m angry that he felt he had the right to manipulate my family to pursue his desires in a child.”

She also said she was angry with herself because she did not do more to stop the abuse and not come out sooner.

“I am angry when I know that my inactions led to many women being harmed by him.”

She said she knew intellectually that the abuse was not her fault “but despite that knowledge, I have uncontrollable feelings that steal and make me hold a grudge against myself.

“This man took away my ability to value myself away from me.”

Another former patient said she had severe anxiety which makes her have stomach problems.

An emotional Latch apologized for violating the trust of his patients.

“But I can not apologize to you because there can be no forgiveness for what I have done,” he said.

“Regardless of what I have been convicted of, my real punishment will be when I go before my creator.”

Latch will also have to submit a DNA sample to a national database, be identified as a sex offender for life and have no contact with his victims while serving his sentence.

