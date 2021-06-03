International
UK unlikely to relax foreign travel cuts as fear of third wave Covid approaches
The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons is likely to keep tight limits on international travel for the coming weeks, shattering hopes of a major summer revival for the aviation and tourism businesses hit by the pandemic.
Officials are set to announce a revised “green list” of places considered safe for free travel on Thursday, but the government is likely to remain cautious in the face of a growing threat of another wave of infections, a well-known person said. with this issue.
Johnson said that while he wanted to allow foreign travel, the government would not hesitate “in moving former safe places on the high-risk list if their pandemic situation worsens. Governments The Joint Biosafety Center will make recommendations on regarding travel safety, he said
“We have to be careful and we have to keep putting the countries on the red list, on the amber list, when that is necessary,” Johnson told reporters. “We will not hesitate to move countries from the green list to the black list. “Amber is on the red list if we have to do this. The priority is to continue distributing vaccines, to protect the people of this country.”
When the government lifted the ban on foreign tourism last month, only 12 countries were included in the list of safe destinations. Travel firms expressed their frustration with governments’ decision to maintain travel restrictions in so many popular tourist areas.
Under the new traffic light system for British overseas travel, destinations seen as moderately risky have been allocated to an amber list, requiring travelers to return to Britain to self-isolate for 10 days, while those from countries with high red risk “should be quarantined in a hotel for the same period.
Passengers traveling to the UK from a “green country” will need to take a Covid test before departure, as well as another test upon arrival, but will not have to quarantine on return.
The Johnsons government is studying data on infections from the so-called delta variant, first discovered in India, which has seen an increase in cases in the UK in recent weeks, despite a successful vaccine program. He has warned the government may need to delay the final step in breaking the deadlock on June 21 if the pandemic situation worsens.
This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.
