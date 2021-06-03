NASA selects 2 missions to study the lost habitable world of Venus

NASA is providing about $ 500 million for the development mission. Each is expected to launch on time 2028-2030.

The selected missions are:

DAVINCI + (Venus Exploration of the Deep Atmosphere of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging)

DAVINCI + will measure the composition of Venus’ atmosphere to understand how it formed and evolved, as well as to determine if the planet ever had an ocean. The mission consists of a sphere of origin that would dive into the thick atmosphere of the planets, making precise measurements of noble gases and other elements to understand why the atmosphere of Venus is a runaway greenhouse compared to Earths.

In addition, DAVINCI + will return the first high-resolution photographs of unique geological features on Venus known as tesserae, which may be comparable to the continents of the Earth, suggesting that Venus has plate tectonics. This would be the first US-led mission to Venus’ atmosphere since 1978, and the results from DAVINCI + could reshape our understanding of the formation of the terrestrial planet in our solar system and beyond. James Garvin of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is the lead investigator. Goddard provides project management.

VERITAS (Emissivity Venus, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy)

VERITAS will map the surface of Venus to determine the geological history of the planets and to understand why it developed so differently from Earth. Orbiting Venus with a synthetic aperture radar, VERITAS will describe surface heights across the planet to create 3D topographic reconstructions and confirm whether processes such as plate tectonics and volcanism are active on Venus.

VERITAS will also map infrared emissions from the surface of Venus to map its type of rock, which is largely unknown, and determine if active volcanoes are releasing water vapor into the atmosphere. Suzanne Smrekar from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California is the lead investigator. JPL provides project management. The German Space Center will provide infrared mapping with the Italian Space Agency and the Frances Center National dEtudes Spatiales contributing to radar and other parts of the mission.

We are reviving our planetary science program with intensive exploration of a world that NASA has not visited in over 30 years, said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate science administrator. Using the latest technologies that NASA has developed and refined over many years of technology missions and programs, they were creating a new decade of Venus to understand how an Earth-like planet could become a greenhouse. Our goals are deep. It is not simply understanding the evolution of planets and habitable in our solar system, but extending beyond these boundaries to exoplanets, an interesting and evolving area of ​​research for NASA.

Zurbuchen added that he expects strong synergies in all of NASA’s science programs, including the James Webb Space Telescope. He predicts that data from these missions will be used by the widest possible sector of the scientific community.

It’s astonishing how little we know about Venus, but the combined results of these missions will tell us about the planet from clouds in its sky through volcanoes on its surface to its core, said Tom Wagner, NASA’s Discovery Scientist program. It will be as if we have rediscovered the planet.

In addition to the two missions, NASA selected a pair of technology demonstrations to fly alongside them. VERITAS will wait Deep Space Atomic Clock-2, built by JPL and funded by NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The ultra-precise clock signal generated by this technology will ultimately help enable the ship’s autonomous maneuvers and enhance radio science observations.

DAVINCI + will host the Compact Ultraviolet to Visible Imaging Spectrometer (CUVIS) built by Goddard. CUVIS will make high-resolution ultraviolet light measurements using a new instrument based on free-form optics. These observations will be used to determine the nature of the unknown ultraviolet absorber in the Venus atmosphere that absorbs up to half of the incoming solar energy.

Founded in 1992, NASA’s Intelligence Program has supported the development and implementation of over 20 missions and instruments. These elections are part of the ninth Discovery Program competition.

The concepts were chosen from the proposals submitted in 2019 under the NASA Opportunity Notice NNH19ZDA010O. Selected investigations will be managed by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center Planetary Mission Program Office in Huntsville, Alabama, as part of the Discovery Program. The Discovery Program conducts space science investigations into the Planetary Sciences Division of the NASA Science Mission Directorate. The goals of the program are to provide frequent opportunities for key investigations led by investigators in planetary sciences that can be achieved at a no greater cost.

For more information about NASA planetary science, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/solarsystem