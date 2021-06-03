Alaska hopes free COVID vaccines will bring visitorsExBulletin





footprint Becky Bohrer / AP

Becky Bohrer / AP Adventurous tourists travel to Alaska for a variety of pleasures, including abundant state life, sparkling glaciers, and dazzling northern lights. Now officials are offering another pull: free COVID-19 vaccines. It is part of an effort to start a messy summer tourism industry that has been devastated by pandemic cruise bans and travel warnings. Officials hope the added boost of a COVID-19 vaccine will attract visitors. As of June 1, anyone aged 12 and over from anywhere in the world can get a vaccine in Alaska. Shooting is available at each of the state’s major airports, Governor Mike Dunleavy announced during a press conference Friday. “What we want to do is make sure that our fantastic tourism industry, including cruise ships, including our hospitality in our ancillary businesses, have an opportunity to get back to where they were,” Dunleavy said. Alaska Tourism Industry Association reports that in 2019, more than 52,000 Alaskans one in 10 depended on tourism for their income. That same year, vacationers spent approximately $ 2.2 billion in the state. Dunleavy added: “The idea is if we have surplus vaccines, why not use them? So what we are telling our tourists is … if you come to Alaska, you get a free vaccine if you want one.” As of Wednesday, 53% of residents had received at least one dose shock, while 46% had been fully vaccinated. Heidi Hedberg, director of public health at the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services, said the airport vaccination clinics will offer a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines to anyone looking for one. “We accept that when individuals come to Alaska, they may not stay for 21 days or 28 days … but we are offering that first dose,” Hedberg said. If they decide to stay longer, they will also be eligible for a free second dose, she added. Mayowa Aina from Alaska Public Media in Anchorage contributed to this story.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos