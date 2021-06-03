The Covid crisis of India has various effects on the garment industry all over the world

As the coronavirus pandemic spread across India, forcing garment factories to close or working at half capacity to remove new cases, retailers are trying to shift production to China. But with trade war tariffs still in play, the shift could mean higher prices for American consumers.

Infections have been raging in India since February, with more contagious variants spreading as mass crowds gather for religious festivals and political rallies. With about 22 million infections confirmed, health experts have warned that the worst is yet to come.

While clothing suppliers say they can absorb costs in the short term, analysts say retailers will eventually have to raise prices unless suppliers can find cheaper job and manufacturing opportunities.

Once India opens back, things will go back because the consumer cannot be hit, Brett Rose, CEO of United National Consumer Suppliers, an international wholesale and retail company, told NBC News. Now, more than ever, we want to buy new shirts, new pants and new bags. A closed factory does not help it.

As the number of virus cases in the US continues to decline, spending is making a splash again in anticipation of personal companionship, office life and return to personal schooling. Consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of economic growth, rose 10.7 percent in the first quarter, according to the Commerce Department. Stimulus controls have filled several portfolios and the family’s personal income is at a record high. Gross domestic product growth reached 6.4 percent in the last quarter.

It’s just a perfect storm now, said Rose, whose partner factories in India are not expected to return to production until June 7. We just have to finish the fabrics.

India accounts for about 16 percent of US textile imports and about 5 percent of clothing and accessories, according to in an analysis of data from the U.S. International Trade Commission from the Peterson Institute for International Economics. While the country accounts for a smaller fraction of imports compared to China, it still plays an important role in certain sectors, including raw gemstones, which makes it difficult to move supply chains abroad, Mary said. Lovely, a senior colleague at the Peterson Institute and professor of economics at Syracuse University.

If India is to withdraw from the face of the world, where you will notice an impact is certainly on manufactured goods, textiles and mill products and things like clothes and towels, she said. You are not just moving supply chains. They are not like the pins on the map.

CEO of Gap Inc. Sonia Syngal told investors last week that the company is facing supply chain and raw material challenges from countries where it supplies goods, including India.

We are looking closely at all of this and are working hard to do what we have done, which is to use our pricing power to offset all of those issues, she said.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc., which owns West Elm and Pottery Barn, also reports that it has set its sights on manufacturing issues in India, Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber said during a profit call last week.

The global pandemic has added stress to fast-paced models, already tired workers. Gokaldas Exports Limited, a garment manufacturer supplying retailers such as H&M, Gap, Walmart and Abercrombie & Fitch, closed one of its factories last year and laid off more than 1,200 workers after customers canceled orders and dealt with surplus inventory from spring 2020.

As another wave of the virus forced factories to close, Gokaldas Sivaramakrishnan CEO Vilayur Ganapathi told investors in May that the company was exploring opportunities to work overtime or on weekends to meet their order deadlines after removing state-mandated blockades. .

The garment industry has traditionally been a job-seeking and low-wage industry, Ganapathi said. This requires a highly efficient manufacturing capability and supply chain management capability to manage the large number of SKUs we produce.

Orders in India that are typically shipped within 30 days are now taking 70 days, Rose said. Not only are Indian factories stranded, but cargo ships are overcrowded as businesses rush across the sea to fill store shelves, pushing shipping prices.

However, this latest increase in pressure on manufacturers should increase within a few months, Rose said.

There will be a bending point where companies can carry so much burden, he said. Something has to give to the consumer.