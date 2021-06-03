



SEKUOIA NATIONAL PARK, California. – (AP) At least one-tenth of the world’s mature sequoia giant trees were destroyed by a single California fire that broke through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a report prepared by scientists with the National Service Park Visalia Times-Delta the newspaper received a copy of the report describing the catastrophic destruction by Castle Fire, which carbonated 273 square miles (707 sq km) of timber in Sequoia National Park. The researchers used satellite imagery and modeling from previous fires to determine that between 7,500 and 10,000 of the higher species were destroyed in the fire. That equates to 10% to 14% of the mature population of the secular worlds, the newspaper said. I can not overemphasize how mind-boggling this is for all of us. These trees have lived for thousands of years. They survived dozens of fires already, said Christy Brigham, chief of resource management and science at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The consequences of losing a large number of giant sediments can be felt for decades, forest managers said. Red forests and sediments are among the worlds most efficient at removing and storing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The ponds also provide critical habitats for native wildlife and help protect the watershed that supplies farms and communities on the San Joaquin Valley floor. Brigham, lead author of the study, warned that the numbers are preliminary and the research paper has not yet been reviewed by colleagues. Starting next week, teams of scientists will walk on the trees that suffered the most fire damage for the first time since the ashes were set. “I have a vain hope that once we go out on the ground the situation will not be so bad, but that hope is not science,” she said. The newspaper said that the degree of damage to one of the most precious trees in the world is significant because the sequoias themselves are highly adapted to fire. Old-growth trees some of which are more than 2,000 years old and 250 meters (76 meters) long require fire to explode their pine cones and reproduce. One hundred years of fire suppression, combined with hot droughts triggered by climate change, have changed the way fires burn in the southern Sierra, and that change has been very bad for the sequences, Brigham said. Sequoia and Kings Canyon have carried out controlled burns since the 1960s, averaging about a thousand acres a year. Brigham estimates the park will have to burn about 30 times the number to turn the forest into a healthy state. The Castle Fire broke out on August 19 in the Golden Trout Desert amid a thunderstorm. The Shotgun fire, a much smaller flame burning nearby, was discovered a little later, and the two were named the Sequoia Complex. ___ The title of this story has been corrected to say that fire destroyed 10% of all giant sequins, not 10% of all redwoods. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this article, Visalia Times-Delta.







