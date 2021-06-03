Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relations in various fields – Xinhua





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R, front) and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon (L, front) review the honor guard in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, June 2, 2021. Pakistan and Tajikistan agreed here on Wednesday to further deepen their relationship. bilateral in various fields with a special focus on promoting trade and economic cooperation, said a joint statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. (Pakistan Press Information Department / Xinhua Handbook) ISLAMABAD, June 2 (Xinhua) – Pakistan and Tajikistan agreed here on Wednesday to further deepen their bilateral relations in various fields with a special focus on promoting trade and economic co-operation, a joint statement issued by Office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. According to the statement, the two sides reached an understanding during a meeting between Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon where they reaffirmed the fraternal ties between the two countries. A Tajik delegation led by Rahmon arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit and held a series of meetings and signed several agreements and memoranda of understanding with the Pakistani side, including co-operation in culture, trade, investment, transport, energy, tourism. , education, connection, climate change and contacts between people. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the ever-increasing relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan and expressed their determination to raise bilateral ties to a new level of strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries and peoples. During the talks, the two sides had a special focus on strengthening bilateral economic and trade ties by exploring new opportunities and avenues, and pledged to hold regular meetings of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission on Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. The leaders also agreed to increase the role of the Joint Business Council to organize trade fairs and business forums on a regular basis and to create an investor-friendly environment in both countries to encourage and facilitate joint ventures. Khan praised the visiting president for the operation of the Gwadar port and offered Tajikistan to use the facilities of the Pakistani seaports and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and stressed the need to harness the vast potential of trade, energy, connectivity, agriculture and industry mutual. The two leaders also agreed to boost bilateral defense and security co-operation to overcome common security challenges, and also stressed the need to boost co-operation in the fight against terrorism, fighting cross-border organized crime and human and drug trafficking. . Both leaders expressed serious concern about COVID-19 and stressed the importance of international solidarity and cooperation, as well as joint efforts for affordable and equitable supply and distribution of vaccines across countries to combat the pandemic effectively. Enditem

