Top 10 world news today: US troops withdraw from Afghanistan almost in full, UN releases pandemic-driven poverty report and more, World News

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring you the biggest stories of June 2nd. Bringing an end to the longest war, spanning almost two decades, United States has already withdrawn from 30 to 44 percent of its troops Afghanistan. This comes in the wake of the US President Joe Bidendecision to complete a 100 percent withdrawal by the 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks which destroyed the world superpower. In the meantime, read that senior U.S. disease control officer, Anthony Fauci, has to say about the treatment of coronavirus pandemicwhile working with him Donald Trumpgovernment. Also read about a herd of elephants that has already traveled 500 km China. This and more, below!

Withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan 30-44 percent complete: CENTCOM

Approaching US President Joe Biden’s goal of withdrawing 100 percent of US troops from war-torn Afghanistan by 9/11, according to U.S. Central Command by last month, about 30 to 44 percent of American troops are withdrawn.

‘If UN does not clean up’: Turkish President Erdogan threatens to target refugee camps inside Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to “clean up” refugee camps inside Iraq which he claimed housed Kurdish militants. Referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), he said the Makhmour camp is an “incubator” for militants. Speaking on a state-run channel, Erdogan said, “If the United Nations does not clean it up, we will do it as a UN member.”

Isaac Herzog elects Israeli president as opposition seeks to oust Netanyahu

Replacing President Reuen Rivlin, Labor veteran Isaac Herzog has been elected as Israel’s new President. The election was held by secret ballot.

Iran’s main naval ship sinks in the Gulf of Oman

An Iranian naval vessel, the Kharg, sank in the Gulf of Oman after attempts to extinguish a fire failed. According to Iranian Navy reports, the crew landed safely.

‘I’ll blow your mind’: Fauci emails reveal chaos, confusion over Covid

After nearly a year of fighting the deadly coronavirus on behalf of the entire country, the top U.S. disease control official, Anthony Fauci, has opened his efforts in the White House with the previous administration, led by Donald Trump.

Why do scientists worry about virus leaks in biolabs

The latest theory that COVID-19 may be the result of scientific experiments has now focused on the work of the safest Biolabs in the world, with many experts wanting tougher controls on such structures for fear that accidental leaks could to touch the next pandemic.

Look: Why did a herd of elephants recently travel 500 km in China?

In China, a herd of 15 Asian wild elephants has caught the country’s attention. Traveling 500 kilometers in recent weeks, all the while walking through forests, highways and even urban areas, they have now reached the outskirts of Kunming City in Southern Yunnan.

The covid pandemic has pushed 100 million more people into poverty, the UN report reveals

In a new report, he tells the United Nations International Labor Organization (ILO) how the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed over 100 million people into poverty. They also warn that the labor market crisis caused by the pandemic is not over yet.

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu. Here is what we know so far

The Beijing National Health Commission (NHC) has confirmed a 41-year-old in China’s eastern Jiangsu province as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3.

The US will detail the global distribution plan for 80 million doses of vaccine

Speaking at a joint news conference with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would announce in the next two weeks how the country plans to distribute 80 million doses of COVID vaccines. 19 which has been promised globally