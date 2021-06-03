Americans in the news bubble view foreign policy issues differently from others

Americans’ views on key international priorities and China differ specifically by party, as recent Pew Research Center polls have found. But further changes appear within party based in the country where people turn to political news.

Republican-leaning Republicans and independents who say their main sources of political news are only with right-wing audience sources (Fox News or talk radio) tend to be less open to international cooperation and have different foreign policy priorities than other Republicans. Similarly, democrats and independents with democratic leanings who only with rely on left-leaning sources (CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times and / or the Washington Post) for political news that stays away from other Democrats in some areas, including setting a higher priority over multilateralism and addressing of global climate change And when it comes to China, partisans in these so-called news bubbles on both sides of the aisle tend to hold more negative views than others in their respective parties.

Below is a closer look at these dynamics. All findings are based on an analysis of what American adults showed they used as the main sources for political and electoral news in a September 2020 Survey. The survey looked for about eight different news sources; the branches are grouped according to the self-reported ideological tendency of their audience. You can read more about the methodology here.

This analysis is based on a survey of 2,596 American adults conducted February 1-7, 2021. All those who participated in this survey are members of the Pew Research Centers American Trends Panel (ATP), an online survey panel recruited through nationals, random sampling of residential addresses. That way almost all adults in the US have a chance to get elected. The survey is estimated to be representative of the American adult population by gender, race, ethnicity, party affiliation, education, and other categories. Read more about ATP methodology. The categories in this analysis come from research on the main sources that Republicans and Democrats use for political and election news in a poll conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2020. Respondents indicated whether they use eight prominent news sources as a primary source, a minor source or not a source for political and electoral news. Sources are cable channel Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, national network TV (ABC, CBS or NBC asked together), NPR, The New York Times, Washington Post and radio talk show. (Examples are given on the radio of Sean Hannity or Rush Limbaugh; the poll was conducted before Limbaughs’s death in February 2021.) Respondents main news sources are grouped according to the political composition of their audience defined here as respondents who say it is a major source for political and electoral news. A source is considered to have a left-leaning audience if the share of those who say it is a major source who are Liberal Democrats (including the Graces) is at least two-thirds larger than the share identified as Conservative Republicans (including graces); if the opposite is true, the source is classified as having a fair audience, and if neither is true, the source is classified as having a more mixed audience. Using this method, two of the eight news sources analyzed have politically right-leaning audiences (Fox News and radio talk); five have left-leaning audiences (CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times and The Washington Post); and a group has a mixed audience (national network TV, such as ABC, CBS, and NBC). (Previous research has found that Republicans and Republican-leaning independents typically use fewer news sources than Democrats and Democrats.) Democrats and pro-democracy independents (Dem / Lean Rep) and Republicans and Republican Members (Rep / Lean Rep) are each divided into two groups based on which news sources they turned out to be the main sources for political and election news. All other Dem / Lean Rep groups and All other Rep / Lean Rep groups within each party also include those who do not use any of the eight resources requested. The share of partisans in each group is as follows. While political ideology is also linked to the main sources that people use for news, the effect of the media diet on foreign policy attitudes remains strong, even controlling for ideology.

Views of international cooperation

Public attitudes about the importance of international cooperation vary greatly within the party based on the diets of American news.

In general, Republicans are divided over whether the United States should pursue its national interests even when allies strongly disagree (51%) or whether the US should consider the interests of its allies even if this means making compromises with them (47%). But Republicans who consume only resources with right-leaning audiences are more likely than other Republicans to say the U.S. should pursue its own interests (67% vs. 44%).

Democrats, for their part, are largely united in the view that the US should consider the interests of its allies even if it means compromising with them (80% say so). But Democrats who rely solely on left-wing audiences are somewhat more likely than other Democrats to say Allied interests should be considered (92% vs. 75%).

In a related question, Republicans who only address Fox News or talk on the radio are less likely than other Republicans to say that many of the problems the country faces can be solved by working with other countries (20% versus 36%). However, Democrats are likely to say this regardless of their media diet: Overall, 71% of Democrats hold this view.

Foreign policy priorities

When asked about foreign policy priorities, Republicans generally prioritize traditional security goals and restrict immigration, while Democrats are more focused on reducing the spread of infectious diseases and global climate change. Still, within each party, there are sharp divisions into some foreign policy priorities dealing with media diets.

Republicans who use only right-wing stores are distinguished from other Republicans by the advantage they have in protecting the jobs of American workers, while maintaining the U.S. military advantage over all other countries by reducing immigration. illegal in the US, limiting the power and influence of Iran, and limiting the power and influence of China. This group, for example, has 32 percentage points more than other Republicans to say that reducing illegal immigration to the US should be a top foreign policy priority. They are also many less other Republicans are likely to prioritize addressing global climate change (5% vs. 19%).

Democrats who turn to only the main news sources of the left-wing audience are more likely than other Democrats to say that tackling global climate change should be a top priority (84% vs. 66%). They are also considerable less other Democrats are more likely to say that reducing illegal immigration to the US should be a top foreign policy priority (3% vs. 24%).

Views of China

When asked about a range of foreign countries and organizations, including Germany, the European Union, NATO and the UN Republicans, whose main news sources are only Fox News or talk radio tend to be as negative, or more so, than Republicans other. Democrats who only use stores with left-wing audiences, on the other hand, are just as positive, or more so, than other Democrats.

The pattern changes when it comes to China. In both partisan coalitions, those who address only the media with an ideological right or left are more likely than others in their party to have an unfavorable view of China.

Republicans who only address Fox News or talk on the radio have an almost unfavorable view of China (97%), while this is less so for other Republicans (82%). Similarly, Democrats who address only CNN, MSNBC, NPR, The New York Times and / or the Washington Post are more likely than other Democrats to have an unfavorable view of China (86% vs. 68%). Importers It is important to note that while more conservative Americans, especially conservative Republicans tend to have more negative views of China, these media-related patterns persist even after calculating political ideology.

The same pattern emerges again when we look at the views of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Republicans who only address Fox News or talk on the radio are more likely than other Republicans to say they have no faith in Xi at all (70% vs. 53%). Democratically, those who address only left-wing audiences are slightly more likely than other Democrats to say they have no faith in Xi at all (37% vs. 32%).

Republicans who turn only to right-leaning media and Democrats who turn only to left-leaning media are also more likely than others in their respective parties to say the US should try to promote human rights in China, even if it hurts economic relations and that China is doing a very bad job dealing with climate change.

One area where Republicans who only address Fox News and talk radio are strongly differentiated from other groups on both sides is the question of whether China is a partner, competitor or enemy of the US Three-quarters of these Republicans think of China as an enemy of the US , compared to a competitor or partner. That compares to only 45% of Republicans with other media diets and only about one in five Democrats, despite the media diet.

Note: Here they are questions about China, questions about foreign policy, and questions about the media diet used for this report, along with responses, METHODOLOGY, and methodology for media diet analysis.