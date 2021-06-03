International
World Bicycle Day: More Malaysians taking bicycles to stay in shape amid pandemic
Salina Osman was a young cyclist when she bought her first road bike in October, during the Motion Control Order (MCO). But in the last seven months, she has improved her bicycle handling skills and continued to conquer some of the steepest hills around the Klang Valley.
The mother of three has traveled more than a thousand miles on her bicycle. It includes a 45 km journey from Sg Besar in Sabak Bernam to Teluk Intan, a hilly cycle up to Genting Peras in Hulu Langat, as well as Pahangs Genting Sempah which tests riding skills and endurance.
“Before the pandemic, I would take part in outdoor activities like white water rafting, walking or abseiling waterfall. My regular exercise regimen in the gym also took a break, especially with the increase in Covid-19 cases.
“When the MCO was implemented, I had to think about newer training methods. With some encouragement from friends, I bought my first bike at the end of last year. It has been one of my best decisions to stay in healthy and healthy condition, “shared Salina, a director of a pharmaceutical company, during an interview in Kuala Lumpur.
The evolution of the bicycle
The United Nations declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day, a special day to recognize the versatility and longevity of this two-wheeled vehicle.
Bicycles are also seen as a simple and affordable mode of transportation. The best part is that it serves to strengthen one’s physical and mental health and to develop a cycling culture in the society.
Bicycles have undergone many technological advances over the years. Evolution includes pneumatic tires, tandem bicycles, electric bicycles and electric gears.
Today’s bicycles are made of titanium, carbon fiber and aluminum, offering a spring and more comfortable ride.
These days, many cycling apps and virtual cycling events allow cyclists to stay in shape while staying safe amid the pandemic.
Salina says cycling has enabled her to stay in the pink of health while physically distancing herself from others during the pandemic.
“Cycling is fun while exercising outdoors. I like to have sunshine and feel the fresh air on my face. Cycling is a low-impact exercise that can help strengthen my leg muscles.”
Back to riding
Businessman Harry Kok, 62, who had not been on the bike for more than three decades before the MCO, bought a new road bike to keep fit during the pandemic.
The Puchong-based sex worker makes it a point to circulate everything between three and five times a week around his neighborhood in Puchong.
“Years ago, I owned two mountain bikes and cycled around the neighborhood. Over the years, my training regime changed, I switched to golf, working out in the gym and swimming. But during the MCO, almost all activities were banned. in addition to cycling and sprinting.
“With the influence of some friends on the bike, I was inspired to buy a new bike. These days, bikes are more advanced in terms of material, brand, gear system and variety, ranging from mountain bikes, road bikes to to folding bikes, “said Kok, a director at a company supplying KL-based medical equipment.
Most of the time, Kok does solo biking while deciding how fast or slow he rides. In the middle of his cycles, he likes to make small holes to reconnect with nature.
“One of the best benefits of cycling is that I can spend time outdoors, soak up positive energy and feel refreshed. Cycling helps improve cardiovascular health. I love cycling because it helps build my strength. Plus, it good for mental health and strengthens your heart and soul, “said the father of two, who also joins friends on group trips around Kuala Lumpur.
Kok thinks cycling is a perfect activity for everyone, regardless of age. For those who want to buy a new bike, he advises them to spend time researching and buying one based on their preferences.
Bicycle shop owner Lim Mee Meow, 38, has seen a 30% increase in business sales throughout the motion control order.
“There is a growing trend for folding bicycles and road bikes. People especially like folding because they are mobile and easier to transport around.”
