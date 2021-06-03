Victorian COVID blast resumes calls for cross-border commissioner for South Australia

Residents living on the South Australia-Victoria border are calling for a cross-border commissioner to enter the SA, following the reinstatement of restrictions last week.

Main points: Cross-border communities have called for a commissioner to be appointed following the Victoria COVID-19 blast

Cross-border communities have called for a commissioner to be appointed following the Victoria COVID-19 blast Border MPs are divided on whether a commissioner would be useful to the community

Border MPs are divided on whether a commissioner would be useful to the community The state government has supported the transition committee to make border-related decisions

South Australia’s border with Victoria had been fully open for about three months before being closed by the state transition committee on Friday, in response to the spread of COVID-19 in Victoria.

A 70 km buffer zone is in place on each side of the border, which allows residents to cross the border freely, but anyone who has been outside that area in the last 14 days is not allowed to enter the SA.

The sudden change has led to cross-border residents demanding that a dedicated person be appointed by the state government to represent these communities during the border restriction decision-making process.

Victoria has a cross-border commissioner in place since before the pandemic.

Cross-border residents are again facing SA Police border controls when crossing between the two states. ( ABC South East SA: Bec Whetham

Read our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

The commissioner can provide security

Paula Gust is one of the founders of the Facebook Cross Border Call Out group, which now has more than 5,000 followers.

She lives in Apsley, which is located about 10 km from the SA border, on the Victoria side.

Ms Gust said the community wanted to see a cross-border commissioner for South Australia introduced at the start of the pandemic, who would be involved with the state transition committee.

“We don’t usually see ourselves as South Australians or Victorians, it’s actually just a community,” she said.

Paula Gust, who set up the cross-border call page on Facebook, says a cross-border commissioner is needed. ( ABC News: Sarah Mullins

“While we’ve all been shouting for so long, let’s fix things, [and]instead and addressed in quiet time when there is no explosion.

“Downtown decisions look okay on paper when you sit in an office in Adelaide, but we need someone to understand how it actually affects border people.”

Ms. Gust added the uncertainty of changing border restrictions made it difficult for people to live normal lives, as they could never be sure what action could stop them from crossing the border in the future.

Find more local news

Border deputies were divided on the idea

Mount Gambier Independent MP Troy Bell has been vocal in parliament for the introduction of a cross-border commissioner.

He said the state government, mostly based in Adelaide, often did not understand the needs of border communities.

Mount Gambier Independent MP Troy Bell has been a lawyer in the State Parliament for a cross-border commissioner. ( ABC South East SA: Bec Whetham

“With COVID, closing borders has a huge impact on businesses and communities,” he said.

“There have been many examples of lack of communication, people coming to my office asking what they can and cannot do.

“Businesses are not aware, or have to lobby through my office, to get some fairly common concessions, which, with a cross-border commissioner, might already be in place.

“This is more than related to COVID, it is ensuring that there is recognition for businesses operating on an imaginary line.”

Liberal member for Chaffey Tim Whetstone disagreed with the conduct of a border commissioner though, saying MPs representing these communities should advocate for them in Adelaide.

Liberal Chaffey MP Tim Whetstone says politicians should now advocate for border communities in Parliament. ( ABC News: Anita Ward

“Having a commissioner just adds another layer of bureaucracy,” he said.

“There have been some testing times and there has been anger along the way, but I think we have been able to get some pretty good results.

“I will continue to represent people and give them a voice, realizing that people are at a disadvantage with the restrictions placed on borders.”

The state government supports the transition committee

Asked about the prospect of a cross-border commissioner in Parliament last week, Prime Minister Steven Marshall said he still would not rule out the idea.

SA Prime Minister Steven Marshall. ( ABC News: Lincoln Rothall

In a statement from a state government spokesman, the government supported the transition committee’s decisions regarding the state border.

“The focus of the state government throughout the pandemic has been to keep South Australians safe and strong,” the spokesman said.

“There is no doubt that it has been a difficult time for many people and we have eased restrictions and border closures as soon as health advice has allowed us.