Mamata Banerjee Shielding Alapan as He Knows The Irregularities Of TMC Govt, Suvendu Adhikari Claims





BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government is desperate to protect former central secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, who was ousted from the center, as he is aware of the “irregularities” of Covid-19 management in the state. The Home Office issued a notice on the Bandyopadhyay show case on May 31, the day he retired, alleging a breach of the Disaster Management Act by not attending a meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bandyopadhyay, who was appointed chief adviser to the prime minister after his retirement as chief secretary, has become virtually inseparable from the governing distribution in the state over the past two years, Adhikari claimed as he spoke to reporters after meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Raj Bhavan The Trinamool Congress, on the other hand, claimed that BJP targeted Bandyopadhyay while he was working for the people of West Bengal and the saffron party wanted to teach the people of the state to vote in favor of the IMC in the last assembly elections. Read also: Alapan Bandopadhyay ‘Snub’ break at PM Modi on Cyclone Yaas Meet “Alapan Bandyopadhyay knew a lot of wrongdoing from the TMC government. He was secretive about those actions and did not take any corrective action. Therefore, there is a desperate offer from the Prime Minister of West Bengal to protect Bandyopadhyay. Therefore, there is a desperate attempt by Bandyopadhyay to get caught in the CM, “Adhikari said. Adhikari also claimed that the former chief secretary broke the service rules and insulted the prime minister by not attending the cyclone review meeting chaired by Modi at Kalaikunda Air Base. He claimed that the violence unleashed by the IMC after the election was showing no signs of diminishing and that thousands of BJP activists still could not return home. Adhikari said he urged the governor to visit places affected by the violence after Covid-related restrictions were lifted. Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh claimed that Adhikari, who joined the BJP from TMC in December last year, is making all sorts of false accusations against the dissolution of the government and officials as he is accused in cases and wants to defend themselves from central agencies like the CBI. . Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

