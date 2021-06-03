Covid-19: Aerosol Transmission-Related Grand Mercure and Grand Millennium MIQ Violations

The proliferation of Covid-19 through Grand Millennium and Grand Mercure managed isolation equipment in Auckland earlier this year was possible due to aerosol transmission.

Three workers at the Grand Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 in March and April, and there were two separate incidents at the Grand Mercure, including two positive cases that were genetically related.

One of the workers who tested positive had lied to his employer about testing for Covid-19, health officials said.

Improvements have since been introduced to ensure the accuracy of a test and quarantine status of isolation and quarantine workers (MIQs).

Reports on in-house transmission were released by Director of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and joint head of managed isolation and quarantine Brigadier Jim Bliss on Thursday.

While it was not possible to conclude with absolute certainty where and how the transmission occurred on the premises, reports concluded that aerosol transmission was the most reliable route.

The Cases of the Great Millennium

Three workers in the Great Millennium tested positive for Covid-19 in March and April.

Among them was a security guard, who was later found not to have been tested for six months, despite a request that staff be tested by supervision every 14 days.

An internal review undertaken by MIQ and the Ministry of Health found that the overall response to the three positive cases was strong.

While it was not possible to conclude with certainty what had happened, she found case A (a cleaner) and the index case were likely to be linked through aerosol transmission in a corridor.

Transmission between case B and case C is likely from direct exposure by two workers in the same shift.

Business consultancy KPMG was commissioned to review how the security guard, employed by First Security, was not tested for months.

She found that the security guard (case B) gave incorrect information to First Security, stating that they had undergone each of their required tests.

Case B said they had passed nine tests between December 11, 2020 and March 24.

The First Insurance was only informed of non-compliance with issue B on 8 April.

Bliss said the worker erroneously stated that he had been undergoing Covid-19 testing.

A number of changes have been implemented since this incident, including making the Border Workers Testing Register mandatory from 27 April.

The MIQ has also shifted significantly from a high-confidence model to a model where the employee, employer and MIQ now share a greater responsibility to ensure compliance with the Test Search Order.

The current workforce of 5,000 people, out of 300 employers, was on the register with their NHI (National Health Index) numbers and contact details, Bliss said.

A new team at MIQ crossed an employee who was testing status with their employer if there were concerns, Bliss said.

MIQ employees must also register on the MIQ site where they are working.

We have reduced the number of entry points to our facilities, Bliss said.

Violation of the Grand Mercure

The Grand Mercure case consisted of two separate incidents.

One involved two positive cases of returnees who were genetically related, strongly indicating the transmission had occurred inside the facility.

The second included a Covid-19 positive returnee, who was able to take a bus ride to go for a walk while isolated.

This resulted in 14 other returnees on the bus being considered close contacts and having to stay in solitary confinement for another 14 days. There was no community broadcast related to the violation.

The joint review was conducted to determine if, if any, further improvements can be made to the MIQ system to prevent cases occurring through ventilation.

While aerosol transmission through the fresh air supply cavity seemed impossible, it was nonetheless the most reliable route of transmission, he revealed.

The risk of falling airflow between rooms seemed to be unique to Grand Mercure but the overall risk of transmission to returnees to the facility was deemed low.

The review also found a protocol violation that led to 14 people staying an additional 14 days.

A blue case strap of the secondary cases was not mistakenly removed, which means that this returnee can go on a managed isolation walk when they should not.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Chief of Brigadier General MIQ Jim Bliss on Thursday welcomed the findings of the reports and the recommendations made.

A number of improvements were made in the way isolated isolated walks are managed, many of which were implemented immediately when the incident occurred.

During the release of the reports Thursday, Bliss said a number of recommendations had been made, which he welcomed and action was under way.

This included emptying the Grand Mercure and Grand Millennium and completing full assessments instead of ventilation in both.

Extensive reviews and rehabilitation of ventilation systems on all insulated managed equipment is underway.

Bloomfield said returnees to New Zealand and the wider community can feel safe in the MIQ system.

The overall risks to Covid-19 contract returnees within the MIQ and its acquisition in the community were assessed and continued to be assessed as very low, he said.

More than 140,000 people have been through MIQ since the beginning of the pandemic.

Bliss said they needed to constantly adapt to the way they managed MIQs and would continue to review how MIQs work.