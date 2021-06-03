Policy review in India – Newspaper

PAKISTANS Indian politics in general has suffered from the constant quarrel between desired thought based on purely legal and moral arguments, on the one hand, and the obligations of the realities of power at the national, regional and global levels, on the other. Our current policy has fluctuated between these two extremes creating the impression of confusion, inconsistency of purpose and lack of a sense of direction.

Our official statements on India and Kashmir, the core dispute, are usually of a tactical and short-term nature in response to daily developments. They do not reflect a well-designed long-term policy, which is based on the realities of power and which weaves its political, economic, military and diplomatic dimensions into a coherent whole within the framework of a grand strategy. What we need is a long-term and strategic approach to give our Indian policy a sense of direction and consistency of purpose.

Our long-term India policy must be based on an accurate understanding of India’s strategic goals in the region, Pakistan’s demands for independence, security and economic progress, and the regional and global strategic environment. India ‘s main strategic goal is to establish its hegemony in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region. He sees an independent and strong Pakistan as the biggest obstacle to fulfilling his hegemonic ambitions. According to Indian security analyst C. Raja Mohan, the creation of Pakistan left India with an ongoing conflict with the former and a Hindu-Muslim internal division, separated India geographically from Afghanistan and Iran, and created deep problems for India’s engagement. with the Muslim Middle East.

India’s hegemonic ambitions in the region pose a continuing threat to Pakistan’s independence, security and economic well-being over and over the negative consequences of the Kashmir, Sir Creek, Siachen and Pakistan-India water disputes. These factors are the main obstacles to good neighborly relations between the two countries. There are no indications that in the foreseeable future India will give up its hegemonic ambitions or accept a just solution to the Kashmir dispute. The coming decades will witness ongoing tensions and hostilities between the two states.

The balance of power between Pakistan and India, more than anything else, will determine the shape of their future relationship and the end result of their unresolved disputes, particularly in Kashmir. It is therefore imperative that Pakistan build its relative national power over India. On the other hand, India can be expected to use any policy instrument, openly and covertly, to politically destabilize Pakistan and weaken it economically, to bring it to its knees for the sake of establishing its hegemony in region and achieving the resolution of unresolved disputes on its own terms. He will not give up on inciting terrorism in Pakistan as the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in Balochistan in March 2016 conclusively proves.

Pakistan needs to formulate its long-term India policy keeping in mind the above analysis and the growing strategic partnership between the US and India to contain the expansion of China’s power and influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region, which inevitably will push Pakistan closer to China in order to maintain a strategic balance in South Asia. In the long run, Pakistan’s security will be ensured primarily by its political stability, economic and technological strength, and a credible security deterrent.

At the same time, we must pursue a low-risk, non-adventurous foreign policy to minimize the chances of a major armed conflict, allowing the country to allocate most of its resources to economic development. Trade with India should be conducted on an equal footing promoting Pakistan’s economic growth and prosperity.

Within this framework, Pakistan should seek to defuse tensions and adopt confidence-building measures in its relations with India while maintaining a principled position on unresolved disputes such as Kashmiri, Sir Creek and Siachen. In view of India’s hegemonic ambitions and intransigence, any progress in resolving the Kashmir dispute can be safely ruled out in the foreseeable future. The best that can be hoped for in the short term is the cessation of hostilities along the Line of Control and efforts to protect the human rights of Kashmiri in Indian-occupied Kashmir through demilitarization and local autonomy. For the long term, Pakistan needs to build its national strength, especially its economic and technological strength, and move towards a final solution at an appropriate time.

The writer is a retired ambassador, author and president of the Lahore Council for World Affairs.

Published in Agim, June 3, 2021