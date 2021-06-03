Tajikistan to buy weapons from Pakistan – Newspaper

ISLAMABAD: Tajikistan on Wednesday agreed to buy weapons from Pakistan as the two countries pledged to improve their strategic co-operation.

Speaking with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon after witnessing the signing of bilateral memoranda of understanding, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that defense co-operation was an important element of bilateral ties and Tajikistan’s request for weapons made in Pakistan was discussed in their meeting and a memorandum for their sale was signed.

Mr Rahmon is on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

The two leaders noted with satisfaction the growing bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security and reiterated their determination to further enhance the same to overcome the common security challenges faced by both countries and the region as a whole. , a joint statement issued by both parties said.

Prime Minister Khan, President Rahmon determination to raise bilateral ties to a new level of strategic cooperation

Both sides are seeking to increase their co-operation in counter-terrorism, fighting cross-border organized crime and human and drug trafficking.

The two sides agreed to convene the next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism at an early date and to boost co-operation against terrorism and extremism.

Particular focus was placed on expanding trade links and improving links by connecting Gwadar Port with Tajikistan.

We have signed memoranda of understanding that would help increase trade and increase the link between the two countries, which in turn would also help trade, said Prime Minister Khan.

He stressed the need for a political solution in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is important for both trade and association. Both countries would suffer if the withdrawal of U.S. forces leads to anarchy, he said, adding that he also fears growing terrorism if Afghanistan slips into anarchy.

It is in the interest of both countries for a political solution to be reached in Afghanistan in order to have stability, he continued.

The prime minister called for a consensual government in Afghanistan that could ensure peace and stability.

The joint statement underlined the agreement between the two sides on the need to resolve the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led conflict through an inclusive negotiated political solution.

In addition to Afghanistan, Prime Minister Khan said the other common challenge facing the two countries was that of climate change and water scarcity resulting from the melting of glaciers.

The two sides decided to work together to address the issue.

The two leaders also discussed the adverse effects of climate change and environmental challenges in the region and agreed to step up efforts and adopt joint measures. The prime minister acknowledged Tajikistan’s role in the field of water diplomacy awaiting international discussions in recent years to draw the international community’s attention to better water resources management, according to the joint statement.

Pakistan supported the Tajik presidents’ proposal to declare 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Protection.

President Rahmon expressed his countries’ special interest in bilateral cooperation on energy-related projects, including the CASA-1000. He conveyed his countries’ interest in joining regional transport corridor projects and entering the seaports Karachi and Gwadar.

President Tajik Rahmon and Prime Minister Khan signed a joint statement on next steps in building the strategic partnership for solidarity and regional integration.

While expressing satisfaction with the continuing growing relations between Pakistan and Tajikistan, the two leaders expressed their determination to raise bilateral ties to a new level of strategic cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries and peoples, the joint statement said. .

Published in Agim, June 3, 2021