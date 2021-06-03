International
Holy fire, car procession in Winnipeg commemorate 215 children buried at residential school site BC
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.
Dozens flocked to the premises of the Manitoba Legislature on Wednesday to mark the extinguishing of a sacred fire burning in memory of 215 First Nations children whose remains are believed to be buried in unmarked graves in the lands of a former -residential school in British Columbia.
Tk’emlps at Secwpemc First Nation, near Kamloops, BC, announced last week that ground-penetrating radar detected an unmarked burial site on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. The remains of 215 children, believed to be under three years old, were found.
A sacred fire was lit outside the Manitoba Legislature for those children and their families. The ceremony ended Wednesday, after the fire burned for four days.
“It was a very encouraging event in many ways,” said Arlen Dumas, senior Manitoba Chief Assembly member who attended the closing ceremony.
“Many of the people here today are residential school survivors and it is a gratitude that we all need to bring together to help us draw attention to the issue and help us on the healing journey.”
Masked participants in Wednesday afternoon’s ceremony joined the worshiper, songs of honor for 215 children and residential school survivors, dancing in trinket dresses, gifts and a party.
Children’s shoes and some stuffed animals were placed on the stairs in front of the legislature days ago in honor of the children who never returned home from the Kamloops residential school. On Wednesday, that installation was wrapped in an orange cloth, a color associated with the memorial to residential school victims, and closed.
Meanwhile, a procession of cars from the east end of Winnipeg to the west also took place on Wednesday afternoon to honor 215 children.
Miungun Niibibesays he was on his way home Friday morning when he first heard of the discovery in BC and was “numb”. He had grown up knowing the stories of residential school children, but the physical evidence added greater impact, he said.
“It took me about a day to process it. Then on Saturday it hit me really emotionally and it felt like I lost my baby,” he said.
Niibibe felt compelled to honor the 215 children in some way. He has movement issues but can drive, he said.
He decided to dress his vehicle in orange such as an orange flag that reads “215” and pass through Winnipeg, inviting others to join if they choose. About 30 vehicles joined the procession.
“On the one hand, I’m really pleased that people are coming and joining. On the other hand, I’m not too surprised because it has affected us so deeply and a lot of people are almost traumatized by this news, including me.” tha Niibibe.
The procession passed through the Manitoba Legislature and headed north on Memorial Boulevard as part of its itinerary. This was to send a message to elected officials that indigenous people are watching how they act in relation to unmarked burial sites in former residential schools, Niibibe said.
In 94 Calls to Action, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission included calls to all levels of government and churches to assist in locating, documenting, and maintaining burial sites in former residential school territories and to inform families, children, or whose relatives were buried there.
The Manitoba Assembly of Chiefs is developing a strategy to address residential schools, Grand Dumas Chief said.
Hewants to re-engage church leaders in the conversation as well, saying they have remained silent on the issue despite having to redeem their role in running residential schools.
Top nations across Canada, including Manitoba, are calling on the federal government to fund searches for unmarked burial sites at the base of former residential schools, which could give many people closures.
Manitoba opposition parties have also called on the Progressive Conservative government to look for unmarked burial sites in residential schools. According to Website of the National Center for Truth and Reconciliation, there were 14 residential schools in Manitoba recognized by the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement.
Federal Minister for Indigenous Services Marc Miller on Wednesday read the names of some of the 215 children found in the Municipal Hall register.
Support available to survivors
Assistance is available to anyone affected by their experience in residential schools and those encouraged by recent reports.
Line set up a National Crisis Line of the Indian Residential School to provide support for alumni and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis hotline: 1-866-925-4419.
