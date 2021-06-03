International
Facebook removed 2.6 billion fake accounts while playing the 2020 election
Facebook says it removed more than 2.6 billion fake accounts across the globe while playing the New Zealand 2020 election, but intelligence agencies Kiwi say they did not uncover any campaign to unfairly influence the outcome.
Representatives for Facebook face Parliamentary Justice Selection Committee for the first time on Thursday, seeking to convince MPs that the social media platform was an honest mediator during the 2020 elections.
Facebook’s role in the election has been particularly weak in recent years, with influential campaigns taking place in the United States and the French election. On Tuesday afternoon, New Zealand intelligence agencies told the committee there was no comparable effort to influence the New Zealand election.
Facebook’s regional policy director Mia Garlick told the committee on Thursday that in the second half of 2020 Facebook removed 2.6 billion fake accounts across the globe.
Garlick could not say exactly how many New Zealand accounts were removed.
More than 2 billion Facebook users had turned to the World Health Organization and New Zealand health authorities for factual information Covid-19, she said, and 80 million pieces of misinformation about the pandemic had been removed.
Nick McDonnell, Facebook’s head of public policy for New Zealand, said the social media giant had run a fake news awareness campaign alongside NetSafe, which reached 1.6 million people on social media.
Facebook also hired the Australian Associated Press (AAP) to provide a fact-checking service used to combat misinformation on the site.
He said transparency about political advertising was ensured through the sites now mandatory feature of the advertising library, which verified political advertisers and made public the details of behind-the-scenes advertising such as the demographics that saw the ad.
Green Party MP Golriz Ghahraman said she had “major concerns” about Facebook’s role in New Zealand democracy.
She said 63,714 New Zealand users got their data leaked or leaked from the social media platform, since the Cambridge Analytica 2018 scandal for which Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg apologized.
We know that data is used quite often in political manipulation, she said.
“When will we see that Facebook presents us with a transparent, accountable system where you will intervene? … We need to know what standards you are actually applying before you apply it, in order to know how to create regulations.
The time when we treat you as a postman, rather than as a publisher, is over. You are the publisher, and we hold publishers accountable in a very different way.
Garlick said she disagreed with the Ghahramans characterization of the company and the company community standards were transparent and updated every two weeks.
We accept that we need to be more transparent. We must be responsible. But we are not waiting for adjustment, we are trying to work to ensure that transparency and accountability, while we also actively engage with this committee and others here in New Zealand, she said.
We continue to evolve and ensure that our privacy policies and data practices are very robust and that we comply with applicable privacy laws.
National Party MP Simeon Brown got into trouble with using a fact-checker, suggesting that the AAP had in fact unjustly checked opposition MPs during the election.
Garlick said Facebook’s policy was not to control the word of politicians and the example set by Brown may have been other work produced by the company.
She was unable to answer questions about how many fact-checkers Facebook had used and how much had been spent on the service.
On Tuesday, Director of Security Intelligence Service Rebecca Kitteridge and Deputy Director General of the Government Communications Security Bureau Bridget White appeared before the committee.
Both said there were no sustained campaigns to influence the New Zealand election, or compromise of electoral processes, revealed during the 2020 election.
“We found some effort or interest expressed in trying to influence specific communities. But not enough that it would have material impact on the election,” Kitteridge said.
White said New Zealand’s paper-based voting system reduced the potential for malicious attacks on the voting process.
Election Commission Chief Election Officer Alicia Wright told the committee Tuesday that the commission was interested in digital processes that could help count the votes. However, a change in legislation would be required.
