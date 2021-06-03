VERTICO: Health Commissioner does not receive administrative fees for COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana





A VERIFY viewer shared a copy of its Explanation of Benefits after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine with a question about the photo provider.

INDIANAPOLIS More than 2.5 million people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana, and many of them may soon receive documents from their insurance company showing a fee for that stroke. This should be about the administrative fees that insurers can collect to help cover their costs. For people who took a bullet in Indiana, the provider listed on that Explanation of Benefits is likely to be Dr. Kristina Box, who is the state health commissioner. This line of the provider in his insurance statement prompted a viewer to ask about the payment and where it goes. question Lou asked, Did these funds go? [Dr. Box] personally? Or is this an acronym for a payment in the state? sources RESPONSE State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Kristina Box receives no charge for COVID-19 vaccines given in Indiana, but she is listed as the provider in most of all vaccine procedures. The state collects the administrative fee which is then distributed to the various organizations that administered the shooting. WHAT I FIND Lou received an Explanation of Benefits from his insurance company showing the COVID-19 vaccine he received in February. It shows that the insurance company covers the cost of $ 16.94, but one line in particular caught Lous’ attention. Read, Services provided by BOX KRISTINA. Vaccine documentation provided in Indiana is likely to list Box as the provider. In fact, people who signed up for the vaccine through the state website may have noticed a drop-down menu at the top of the page to choose a provider. The box was the only option. A spokesman for the Indiana State Department of Health confirmed in an email to VERIFY, Dr. Box does not receive any revenue from vaccine administration fees. During the current health emergency, the vaccine itself is free for everyone. However, dose management groups are allowed to claim an administrative fee from insurance companies to cover the cost of photo insurance. RELATED: VERTICO: If the COVID-19 vaccine is free, why am I required to show my health insurance card? The state health department said it collects that insurance reimbursement to give back to providers administering vaccines to help offset some of their costs. For vaccinations performed by (Indiana State Department of Health) directly, the fees collected are used to offset the costs associated with the vaccinations. The administrative fee for the first dose of Lous was US $ 16.94, and this is the same amount that many other people can see, because this is the amount of reimbursement that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved for doses first given before 15 March. The Indiana Department of Health told 13News that many other insurance carriers are also using those tariffs. RELATED: Are businesses violating federal law by asking if you received a COVID-19 vaccine? Earlier this year, the CMS increased the amount vaccine administrators are allowed to bill at about $ 40 per dose. The CMS said the increase reflects up-to-date information regarding the costs involved in administering the COVID-19 vaccine to different types of providers and suppliers, and the additional resources needed to ensure that the vaccine is administered safely and appropriately. You can find the complete list of vaccine payment supplements online. So many people can see the administrative cost between $ 16 and $ 40 for each dose of the vaccine. However, keep a look at the line that shows what the insured owes the provider. It should be zero for the vaccine during the public health emergency.

