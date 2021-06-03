US and Israel

Once again, the Israeli-Palestinian issue is in the spotlight. Israel’s insatiable lust for the lands of poor Palestinians knows no bounds, and the recent violence there also stemmed from the Zionist states’ policy of occupying more and more land to forcibly expel Palestinians from their ancestral homes.

The Israeli government has done so despite UN Security Council Resolution 2334, which was adopted on 23 December 2016. It deals with Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel after the 196 Arab-Israeli War. Resolution adopted in a landmark vote140 by members of the UN Security Council a few weeks before the end of the Obama administration.

The resolution also makes it clear that the Israeli establishment of settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation of international law. It is recorded that no Israelis lived in these areas after they were captured by Israel after the Six Day War of June 1967. Today, there are about half a million inhabitants in over 130 settlements in the West Bank alone.

A ceasefire was announced after 11 days of violence resulting in the massacre of over 232 Palestinians, including over 100 women and children. On the Israeli side, 12 people were killed, including two children. The large difference in the number of victims from both sides clearly illustrates that both sides are asymmetric and unequal in power. It has been a perennial tale of the oppressor and the oppressed: a sling or a rocket cannot match modern sophisticated laser-guided missiles.

Historically, Western colonial powers such as Great Britain and France are the main culprits responsible for this unresolved issue for decades, when, after the end of the British Mandate, the land of Palestine was handed over to the Jews seeking to form Israel. Later, especially after the 1967 War, the US took on the primary responsibility of supporting the Zionist state financially, militarily and politically in international forums. Therefore, the US is equally responsible for Israel’s deceptive attitude and disregard for international norms and laws, and for the major human rights abuses committed by the Israeli government against the Palestinians.

We must remember that when David Ben-Gurion declared the creation of the State of Israel on May 14, 1948; the Truman administration recognized the state within 11 minutes. As the U.S. began providing economic aid to Israel, relations soured in the early 1950s. Both Truman and his successor, Eisenhower, were aware that too much rapprochement with Israel could disrupt America’s relationship with the Arab world. . Therefore, the US also expressed opposition to the Israeli campaign against Egypt in 1956, started in coordination with France and Britain and known as the Suez Crisis. It was under U.S. pressure that Israel later withdrew from the Sinai.

While the relationship was constantly evolving and the US provided significant economic and military assistance to Israel during the 1950s and early 1960s, the 1967 war was a turning point for the US, which emerged as Israel’s main supporter. During the war, Israel occupied the Sinai, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. In his autobiography The White House Years, Henry Kissinger says the new territory captured was three times larger than Israel itself.

Marked as unique, special and unparalleled in history, US-Israel ties are truly extraordinary in many ways as the US has stood by Israel. US economic, security and political / diplomatic support for Israel is unrivaled for this small country. The total area of ​​Israel is 21,937 square kilometers which is the 152nd largest country in the world with a size slightly larger than New Jersey. Its total population is less than nine million and is in the 98th position in the world in terms of population. Compared to the overall geographical size and population of neighboring Arab countries including Egypt (106 million), Jordan (10 million), Syria (20 million) and Lebanon (five million), Israel is undoubtedly a small country, but it has Unprecedented US tangible and intangible support.

Over the past seven decades, the United States has provided more than $ 200 billion in economic and military aid to Israel. That includes over $ 63 billion in economic aid and more than $ 141 billion in military aid [as per USAID US Overseas Loans and Grants (Greenbook)]. Remember, Israel’s total population is less than nine million and its GDP per capita is $ 40,145 (2019 data). Because of its per capita GDP, Israel is among the 40-50 richest nations.

While US economic aid to Israel has fallen sharply in recent years, the issue of military aid is quite different. Under their 2007 Memorandum of Understanding (Memorandum of Understanding), a total of $ 30 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) was provided to Israel over the decade.

Another agreement was signed on 14 September 2016, covering FY2019- FY2028. During this period, a total of $ 38 billion ($ 3.8 billion per year) will be provided to Israel. This followed the previous $ 30 billion memorandum signed in 2007, which expired at the end of FY 2018. To put it in the right context, Israel’s entire defense budget is about $ 20 billion, so US military aid is roughly one-fifth of what Tel Aviv spends on its security and defense.

In addition to unprecedented economic and military assistance, the US has always supported Israel diplomatically and politically in international forums. For example, according to the Washington Middle East Report between 1972 and 2011, the U.S. vetoed the UN Security Council a total of 39 times to defend Israel from draft resolutions condemning, condemning, denouncing, sought, affirmed, endorsed, called, and urged Israel to obey the world body.

Israel, on numerous occasions, has pursued its policies in violation of UN resolutions and has shown non-compliance with international human rights laws and the US has come to the rescue at the UN. One such precedent is the continued expansion of illegal settlements and the construction of a 700-kilometer-long fence / wall on Palestinian land in the occupied territories.

According to a report by Amnesty International, this controversial iron fence has cut off the local Palestinian population from their citrus orchards and olive groves, impoverishing the once prosperous farming community. In 2003, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) voted 90 to 8 to seek the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the legitimacy of the fence.

In its detailed trial in 2004, the ICJ ruled against the fence by a 14-1 majority, calling it a wall instead of a fence (ironically, the opposing judge was from the US). Israel rejected the ICJ ruling while the US also defended Israel and condemned the trial. Another resolution was passed in the UNGA by a vote of 150 to 6 while 10 states abstained from voting to demand that Israel respect the ICJ ruling. However, nothing stopped Israel from carrying out the construction work, and it continues to violate UN resolutions and international law, strongly supported by the US in its illegal actions.

Email: [email protected]

The writer holds a doctorate from Massey University, New Zealand. He teaches at Malakand University.