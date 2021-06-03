Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown Guidelines 6.0, COVID-19 Vaccination Cases of Corona Virus Today News Updates





Medical staff collect samples for COVID-19 testing in Bengaluru. (Photo PTI) Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus News Updates: The death toll due to COVID-19 in Karnataka exceeded 30,000, as the state reported on Wednesday 463 victims and 16,387 new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 26,35,122, the health department said. The day also saw 21,199 downloads. As of the evening of June 2, cumulatively 26,35,122 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 30,017 deaths and 23,12,060 discharges, the Health department said in its newsletter. The total number of active cases in the state is 2,93,024. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 11.22 percent, the case mortality rate (CFR) was at 2.82 percent. Of the new cases, 4,095 were from Urban Bengaluru, as the city saw 8,620 downloads and 307 deaths. Belagavi recorded 17 deaths, Bengaluru Rural, Hassan and Mysuru (12 each), Shivamogga (10), Uttara Kannada (9), followed by others. Mysuru registered 1,687 new cases, Belagavi 1,006, Tumakuru 882, Mandya 711, followed by others. A total of over 2,99,99,107 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,923 were tested on Wednesday alone.(PTI) Live blog Get the latest news on Bengaluru and Karnataka as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccination and blockade across the state and more throughout the day. Read also Chennai Hyderabad tidings As the monsoon approaches, Bengaluru civilian body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is preparing to handle the rains in the city. Senior civilian officials met Wednesday to review precautions taken to prevent flooding and other inappropriate incidents after the rain. Minister of Urban Development Byrathi Basavaraj and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta together with officials visited and inspected various places on the BBMP borders that were flooded last year due to rain. The mystery after the abduction of a newborn baby from a BBMP hospital has finally been solved with the arrest of a doctor by the Bengaluru Police. Police cracked the case a year after South Bengaluru police arrested Dr Rashmi Shashikumar, who was until recently working with a private hospital in Bannerghatta as a psychiatrist. Here are some contacts that can help you in emergency situations: Questions / emergencies / clarifications related to COVID-19: 104 (free of charge); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Questions related to home quarantine: Telegram Messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 | In the event of a power outage, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply in your area is affected, contact BWSSB: 1916 Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus Highlights of June 2nd

