Two weeks after a cyber attack, Alaska health services are still suffering

JUNEAU More than two weeks after the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services suffered a cyber attack, the agency has not fully recovered and Alaskans are still seeing effects.

Background checks for hospital staff, everyone, from front-line doctors to cleaning staff, are now being processed on paper instead of online.

It is definitely a real problem at this point and the impact is real, said Jared Kosin, director of the Alaska State Hospital Association and the Nursing Homes Association.

Birth, marriage, and death certificates are slow to achieve because the vital statistics system of states is offline. The websites of the departments of the various sectors are also offline.

Instead of distributing health grants through a centralized system, the state is working with recipients in one-on-one conversations.

It just takes more time, Chelsea Ward-Waller said, speaking on behalf of the Anchorage Department of Health.

The Department of Health and Human Services is the largest state agency overseeing the state-run Medicaid program, Pioneer Homes, vital statistics, public assistance, and the Office of Child Services, among others.

But when it comes to the scale of the cyber attack in recent months, the agency has not provided detailed information. He issued a statement on May 18 with a list of services that had been taken offline. Spokesman Clinton Bennett declined to provide a list of servers that had been disconnected, citing security concerns.

He also said the source of the attack and the method used to attack the state remain under investigation.

Renee Gayhart, director of the sector dealing with Medicaid and other health care services, said that when it comes to her branch, cyber-attack had its biggest effect on background checks for new healthcare workers.

Alaska requires that all health care workers, from guard personnel to front-line physicians, undergo a history check before starting work. The cyber attack forced the state to disconnect the system used for those checks, and the process is now operating in paper form.

Kosin said hospitals were alerted by a message saying it could take two weeks to carry out checks on the new system. The normal time limit is two to five working days.

Monique Martin, director of government relations at Alaska Regional Hospital, said the delays are a problem because more Alaskans are seeking medical procedures that are delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospital staff are going on vacation, demanding that the Alaska Regional hire temporary workers, and those people need cleaning.

But Gayhart said the 15-day warning is just a precaution: With staff working overtime and some employees relocating to help, the biggest delays were in cases where background checks were taking place when the cyber attack took place.

We really are not left behind. We were fine within the place we were in, even with the process disrupted, she said.

Dallas Hargrave, human resources manager at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juno, said it was too early to tell if there would be delays.

We did not have any delays for our group of new employees which started on June 1st. Some of our upcoming groups of new employees, scheduled to start June 14, are going through the revised background check process, so we will have to see to see if they are processed in time, he said.

Martin said that at her hospital, they sometimes come to the wire to see if potential employees will get their documents in time to orient themselves.

Having them able to start right away is really important. It has been a bit intense, for sure, running to the end, she said.

At Providence Hospital in Anchorage, spokeswoman Katie Marquette said the cyber attack initially created a significant delay in history control and new trusteeship board processes, but over the past week, new interim procedures have reduced the delay.

Background controls are required for childcare licenses in the City of Anchorage, but Ward-Waller said the new system appears to be working.

It was problematic when it happened because people were working in summer camps, she said, but these issues seem to have been ironed out.

This is actually the second time in a month that the state has to review its background check procedure due to a cyber attack. On May 1, the Alaska Court System was attacked and had to shut down most online operations, including CourtView, the public database that tells Alaskan legal history.

It is not clear if both attacks are part of ea wider waves of ransomware attacks affecting companies and government institutions across the country this year. These attacks have shut down a large gas pipeline in the East Coast, the crippled Illinois system, and shut down large meat processing plants.

At DHSS, the agency has limited access to the vital statistics database, leading to longer waiting times for birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage certificates.

Those things can no longer be processed in Anchorage; they are all made in Genoa.

Rest assured that we are doing everything we can to fully resume services and hope to serve you at normal capacity very soon, the department said in a statement explaining the delay.

It was not immediately understood how much the delays are. Marquette said in Providence, parents of newborns are issuing temporary proof of birth certificates until an official document arrives.

Martin, in Alaska Regional, said cyber attacks against the judiciary and DHSS, as well as those abroad, have prompted him to ask questions about what comes next.