Commons votes to seek Liberals reveal reasons for dismissal of two federal scientists from infectious disease lab

Opposition lawmakers outvoted the Liberal minority government Wednesday in a bid to get details on why two federal scientists were fired from Canada’s highest-security infectious disease lab.

The two scientists were fired in January by the National Laboratory of Microbiology (NML) in Winnipeg after their security permits were revoked in July 2019 and the RCMP was called in to investigate.

Xiangguo Qiu, the former head of a major program at the lab, and her biological husband, Keding Cheng, have been at the center of parliamentary debate for weeks after opposition lawmakers sought information on why the two were fired. Moreover, the debate has focused on the deliveries of two powerful viruses to the Chinas Wuhan Institute of Virology in March, 2019, overseen by Drs. Qiu.

Shocked by governments’ refusal to provide this information, New Democrat and Qubcois Bloc MPs backed a Conservative movement that passed a 179-149 vote to demand that Canada’s Public Health Agency return hundreds of pages of unchecked related documents. with couples termination as well as virus deliveries.

The motion requires PHAC to release the data to Mayor Anthony Rota within 48 hours, but the government may ignore the request and has shown no willingness to disclose the information publicly.

A senior federal official told the Globe and Mail that the documents contained sensitive national security information and that the government would not submit the documents to the House of Commons Committee on Canada-China Relations.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Patty Hajdu said the government was prepared to hand over the censored data to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Intelligence (NSICOP).

The minister is committed to exchanging information in a way that protects national security, press secretary Cole Davidson said in an e-mail. The Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Intelligence is the best forum for sharing this information in a transparent and accountable manner that protects the security of Canadians.

Although the eight members of this commission are parliamentarians from all parties, they are appointed by and serve to the delight of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He has the right to review and request reviews of reports before they are made public.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong said it was a farce for the Liberal government to ignore Parliament’s will and hand over the requested information to a committee controlled by Mr Trudeau. It would be similar to the fox guarding the chicken house.

This committee was never set up to hold the government accountable for national security violations, he said. I think this is a cover. It is clear that they do not want to release this information to Parliament.

Mr Chong says he believes the government fears that information leaked to Parliament about the activities of the two scientists would indicate that there were serious laboratory breaches, which deal with some of the world’s most dangerous pathogens.

“Simply, the government has failed to protect national security and I think there were national security violations and I do not think they want to take responsibility for that,” he said.

The Conservative Motion, drafted by Mr Chong, took national security into account. He called on the Commons Officer to review the documents and correct any information that might be expected to be detrimental to national security or an ongoing criminal investigation before making it public.

The motion also calls for the clerk to later hold a confidential meeting with MPs on the Canada-China committee to find out what was removed from the registry information they could use to inform any recommendations or report on the matter.

The Globe reported in May that Canada’s spy agency demanded the removal of security permits for two scientists and an unknown number of Dr.’s students. Qius from China in connection with the Wuhan facility and other national security issues.

Dr. Qiu was head of the Vaccine and Antiviral Therapy Development Division in the Special Pathogen program at the Winnipeg Laboratory, where her husband also worked.

Four months before the couple was expelled from the lab in 2019, access to information documents shows that Dr. Qiu played a key role in sending the two highly virulent viruses Ebola and Henipah to the Chinas Wuhan institute. PHAC later described the shipments as part of an effort by that country to boost global cooperation.

The Globe reported that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service began raising alarms about Dr. Qiu after worrying about the nature of the information being passed to Wuhan Lab. The Globe report said CSIS was focused on the people Dr Qiu was talking to in China and the intellectual property that could have been given to the Chinese authorities.

PHAC President Iain Stewart has said that to the best of my knowledge, their removal from the Winnipeg lab was not linked to the delivery of the two viruses.

In March of this year, Mr. Stewart linked the departure of scientists to a number of review processes initiated by the federal agency in 2018, regarding possible breaches of security protocols in the NML.

Dr. Qiu was able to bring in postgraduate and postgraduate students from China who were studying under him at the University of Manitoba, in the Level 4 lab. To enter this lab, students need six to eight months of training to treat viruses. deadly. Anyone working in this lab is required to wear a pressure suit and must go through a chemical shower for decontamination when leaving the facility.

The Globe also reported that scientists in the lab, including the couple, were collaborating with Chinese military researchers to study and conduct experiments on deadly pathogens such as Ebola, Lassa fever and Rift Valley fever.

The Globe reported one of the Chinese researchers, Feihu Yan, from the Armys Liberation Peoples Military Medical Academy, who worked for a period of time in the Winnipeg laboratory.

PHAC said no new collaboration for research projects has been initiated with China and all collaboration with the Wuhan Institute ended in the summer of 2019, when the couple certificates were revoked.

