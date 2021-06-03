Three International Projects TY Lin Named Project of the Year 2020 by the California Transport Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO – (WIRE BUSINESS) – TY Lin International (TYLI), a globally recognized full service infrastructure consulting firm, announces that three TYLI projects have won Project of the Year at the California Transport Foundation (CTF) 32nd Transport Awards . CTF Transport Awards recognize excellence in California transportation by 2020, all modes, public and private, and from all regions of the state.

Los Angeles World Airport Services (LAWA) Modernization Services Facilitation Project at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was honored as the Aviation Project of the Year. TYLI served as the Prime Design Engineer, successfully delivering 38 different projects over three years to help prepare LAX for future growth.

South Bay Bus Transit Project in Chula Vista, California, was named the Bus Transportation Project of the Year. TYLI completed the final Segment 2 project, including close to 1.5 miles of roadway, two stations and a new two-frame bridge over SR 125. The system mimics rail service by running buses in designated transit lanes and dedicated lanes to provide reliable, timely service for users.

The 24th Road Expansion Project in Bakersfield, California, won the Local Road Project of the Year. TYLI served as Prime Consultant for final design services to extend two miles SR 58 and SR 178 (known as Route 24) through a rapidly growing residential and commercial area of ​​the city.

For the LAWA Services and Space Modernization Program Enabling Project (Aviation Project 2020):

The LAWA Land Services and Spaces Modernization Program (LULEP) Facilitation Project was critical to facilitating the ongoing $ 5.5 billion program for the Agricultural Access Modernization Program (LAMP) at LAX in Los Angeles, California. The goal of the combined projects is to improve the passenger experience by reducing congestion points and increasing convenient access to one of the busiest airports in the world.

TYLI served as the premier Design Engineer for the $ 300 million project construction (DB) contract, successfully delivering 38 different projects over three years. LULEP was fully completed in May 2020.

LULEP’s main projects included new roads and parking facilities, new and relocated underground services to serve LAX and new LAMP facilities, relocation of the Avis car rental facility (the busiest Avis facility in the world) and relocation of the Metro Plaza city bus, among other projects. These projects were requested to prepare for the construction of the new Automated People Lover (APM) system, the Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility, and the Intermodal Transport Facilities (ITF).

Numerous alternatives and phase scenarios were developed for most projects to minimize undesirable impacts for the public traveling in a highly congested environment around LAX.

The key to the project’s success was the close collaboration between TYLI, its subcontractors, contractor DB, Myers & Sons-Griffith, A Joint Venture (MGJV), LAWA, City and County of Los Angeles, LA Metro, and contractors for the new company. APM, ConRAC and ITF structures.

About the South Bay Bus Express Transit Project (2020 High Speed ​​Bus Project):

TYLI was contracted by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to complete the final South Bay Bus Transit Section 2 (South Bay BRT) Segment 2 project in Chula Vista, California. The project increased comfort and safety for BRT users while bringing aesthetic improvements to local communities.

Imitating rail service, the 22-mile-long South Bay BRT drives buses in designated lanes and on guided roads dedicated to providing reliable, timely service. The system extends from the southern part of San Diego County, near the Otay Mesa crossing of the U.S.-Mexico border, in downtown San Diego.

The $ 20 million Segment 2 project included approximately 1.5 miles of dedicated guides, the Santa Venetia BRT station, the Otay Ranch downtown station, and a new two-frame bridge over the 125 SR.

TYLI designs for stations and the bridge used context-sensitive methods, keeping user comfort, aesthetics and community acceptance as high priorities.

The entire South Bay BRT system opened to the public for use in December 2020.

About the 24th Road Expansion Project (Local Road Project 2020 of the Year):

TYLI served as Prime Consultant for final design services for the two-mile extension of SR 58 and SR 178, also known as Route 24, through a residential and retail / commercial area of ​​Bakersfield, California, growing fast.

Designed to improve traffic flow and drainage, the $ 30 million project added a lane in each direction, with a paved road extension in the western half of the project. Expansion improvements were also made to the SR 99 / SR 58 Interchange, including the construction of a connecting wall and ramp extensions.

The project also included significant landscaping and aesthetics improvements in residential areas. These include new city signage for drivers entering the downtown area and new sound walls to reduce noise pollution. The project was completed in December 2020.

TYLI joined her project partners in receiving awards at the CTF Virtual Transport Awards ceremony on May 27, 2021.

About TY Lin International:

Founded in 1954, TY Lin International is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting company committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, buildable designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3200 employees working in 65 offices across America, Asia and Europe, the firm offers support for projects of varying sizes and complexities. TY Lin International is a member of the Dar Group, a global privately owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.