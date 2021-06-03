International
Exposures to coronavirus: More international than domestic flights added to BC list so far this week
VANCOUVER – The BC Centers for Disease Control has added only seven flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures so far this week, and more of them have been international than domestic.
The center added four flights to its list on Sunday, three on Monday and none on Tuesday.
The last seven extras all landed at Vancouver International Airport between May 12 and 29, but were added to the list this week. Four were international and three were local.
Details of the seven flights follow.
May 12: Air Canada Flight 305 from Montreal to Vancouver (lines 12 through 17)
May 24: Air Canada Flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (lines 27 to 30)
May 27: Turkish Airlines Flight 75 from Istanbul to Vancouver (lines 17 to 22)
May 27: Flight Lufthansa 492 from Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 15 to 22)
May 28: Japan Airlines Flight 18 from Tokyo to Vancouver (lines 42 to 48)
May 28: Flight Aeromexico 696 from Mexico City to Vancouver (rows 15 to 19)
May 29: Air Canada Flight 119 from Toronto to Vancouver (lines not reported)
Anyone on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolation if there is any development, according to the BCCDC.
Passengers who were sitting in the listed rows are considered to be at greater risk due to their proximity to a confirmed coronavirus case.
until studies have shown that the risk of COVID-19 contracting on an aircraft is low, there have been examples of its occurrence.
The low number of domestic flights being added to the list is a noticeable change from previous months.
Data on flight exposure from the BCCDC show that approximately equal numbers of domestic and international flights were added to the list early in the pandemic. As of March 2020, 19 of the 41 flights added to the list were international. Similarly, 17 of the 38 flights added in July of that year were international.
As charges across Canada rose during the second and third waves of the pandemic, however, domestic flights managed to dominate the list of exposures.
This remains true for flights that took off or landed during May and have been added to the list so far.
The flights that took place during May will continue to be added to the list in the coming weeks as the people on board turned out positive and health officials are notified. As of Wednesday, however, only 15 of the 91 flights added to the list for the month have been domestic.
The fact that roughly equal numbers of domestic and international travel have been added to the list so far this week could be a reflection of the dramatic drop in new COVID-19 cases and loads of active issues across Canada since the height of the tide. third in April.
As the number of flights added to the BCCDC exposure list reached an all-time high of 261 in April, early indications are that May will have a much lower total.
Indeed, with the pace at which flights have been added to the list in recent days, it seems unlikely that May will end with even half as many exposures as April had.
Health officials in BC do not have direct contact with anyone who was in flight with a confirmed case of coronavirus. Instead, public exposure notices are posted on the BCCDC website.
