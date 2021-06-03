Cold Stone lottery announces return of fundraiser benefiting from international best friends





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 2, 2021 / PRNewswire / –During June, cold creams (www.ColdStoneCreamery.com) stores will once again launch a nationwide fundraising promotion with Best Buddies International, a global nonprofit dedicated to building opportunities for friendship, employment, leadership development and inclusive life for people with disabilities intellectual and developmental (IDD).

Logo Best Buddies International



Details of Creating Better Together along with Drew and Stan, friends since 2016

For more than 30 years, BestBuddies has been helping individuals within the IDD community build meaningful friendships with their peers, secure successful jobs, live independently, improve public speaking, self-defense and communication skills, and feel valued by society. Cold Stone Creamery is working with best friends to support their mission to end the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people living with IDD. In honor of the fundraiser, the two Best Buddies program participants, Drew and Stan, developed their own Creating the best together. CreatingTM contains Mint Ice Cream, Brownies, M & Ms and Top Whipped. In addition to promotional creation, customers who donate $ 1 or more will receive two My Cold Stone Club Rewards Rewards points throughout their purchase. Customers enter a cashier phone number at the store or log into their rewards account when ordering online to earn their double points. Cold Stone Creamery has also launched an exclusive Gift Back eGift card campaign. With every limited edition of eGift Return Cards purchased online, Cold Stone will donate 10% of the amount * to best friends. To learn more, purchase your Give Back eGift card and make a change, please visit: https://coldstonecreamery.wgiftcard.com/responsive_auto/coldstone_resp/Virtual “We are excited to announce the return of our annual fundraiser supporting Best Buddies International this month, a cause very close and dear to our hearts,” he said. Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. “We invite and encourage our customers to show their friendship support by purchasing a better eGift of friends or by calling for their purchase.” Promotional creation: Creating the best together –Mint Ice Cream, Brownies, M & Mrs.and Top Whipped * Offer available online only from June 1 to June 30, 2021, while supplies last. Additional restrictions may apply. The buyer receives the full value of the eGift Return. Proceeds will be based on the purchase of the specific limited edition Give Back eGift available through the Cold Cream website. The donation percentage is 10%, with a maximum donation of $ 100,000. About Best Buddies International

Best Buddies is a dedicated nonprofit 501 (c) (3) to create a global voluntary movement that creates opportunities for one-on-one friendship, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Founded in 1989 by Anthony K. Shriver, Best Buddies is a vibrant organization that has grown from an original chapter to nearly 2,900 chapters in high school, high school, and college worldwide. Today, nine official programs of the best Buddies High schools, high schools, colleges, citizens, e-friends, jobs, ambassadors, promoters AND Inclusive living engage participants in each of the 50 states and in 56 countries, positively impacting the lives of more than 690,000 people with and without disabilities worldwide. In many cases, as a result of their involvement with best friends, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities provide rewarding jobs, live on their own, become inspirational leaders, and make lifelong friendships. For more information, please visit www.bestbuddies.org, facebook.com/bestbuddies or twitter.com/bestbuddies. About Cold Stone creams

Cold Stone Creamery delivers the Ultimate Ice Cream experience through a community of ice cream enthusiasts. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is freshly made by hand every day in every store and then personalized by combining a variety of blends into a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by parent company Kahala Brands, one of the fastest growing franchise companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 brands of casual and fast restaurants with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations worldwide in approximately 30 countries worldwide. For more information about Cold Stone cream, visit www.ColdStoneCreamery.com. SOURCE Cold Stone Creams Similar links https://www.coldstonecreamery.com







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos