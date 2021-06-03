G7 ministers to discuss COVID vaccines, animal-borne diseases | Coronavirus pandemic news





The UK says G7 health ministers will announce a new international approach to reduce the risk of a new pandemic.

The UK has decided to host health ministers from the G7 countries for talks focused on improving the early detection of animal-borne diseases and expanding the access of poorer countries to COVID-19 vaccines. The two-day meeting will begin in Oxford on Thursday. In a statement, the British government said ministers from the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States would pledge at the meeting to combat future health threats by working together to identify warning signs of early from animals and the environment. They will agree on a new international approach to preventing the spread of disease, as three-fifths of all infections jump from animals to humans. Globally we are only as strong as the weakest link in the health security chain. No one is safe until everyone is safe, Matt Hancock, the British secretary of health and welfare, said on Wednesday. We need to make better use of advances in our ability to collect, analyze and share health data from all walks of life, enabling faster collaboration to respond to health security threats and prevent disease in their traces. Thursday’s meeting at Oxford University, where the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was invented, comes as the world’s richest countries face pressure to do more to help vaccines reach poorer countries that do not have enough reserves. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said equal access to COVID-19 vaccines will be at the top of the agenda when the UK hosts G7 leaders in Cornwall on June 11-13. The G7 has already pledged to support the global vaccine-sharing program COVAX, and Hancock said over half a billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine had been released for supply globally, mostly in low- and middle-income countries. But calls are growing for rich countries to share more. At a meeting of G7 finance ministers in London on Friday, the International Monetary Fund, the World Health Organization and the World Trade Organization will present a global vaccine access plan that is expected to cost $ 50 billion. That’s far less than the big stimulus programs published by rich nations, including the latest $ 1.9 trillion package approved in March. Charities also say the G7 could do more by supporting a temporary waiver of the intellectual property rights of pharmaceutical firms. G7 leaders need to take this moment to stand on the right side of history by placing their full support after the vaccine patent was revoked, said Anna Marriott, Oxfams Health Policy Manager. The G7 can get the vaccines they need, but most of the world is not done and people are paying for patent protection with their lives. US President Joe Biden has backed calls from many developing countries for the waiver, in the hope that it would boost production and allow fairer distribution, but the UK and some European countries have expressed reservations. The UK has said that technology transfers at non-profit prices, a model used by AstraZeneca, can achieve many of the same goals as waiving patents without discouraging research.







