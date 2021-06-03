Coup in Mali: How the West African country fell from the ashes

The suspension of the African Union of Mali this week secured official recognition, if delayed, that a democracy once heralded as a shining example in West Africa is on the ropes.

Strong Colonel Assimi Goïta, who led the junta that took power in a coup in August and then staged a second coup in May, last week made himself head of the transitional government, thus removing the cloak of civilian control. .

Goïta climbing spends a turbulent nine years on the Mountain. Since the jihadists captured the north in 2012, the country has been the subject of relentless violence, despite the presence of thousands of French and UN troops.

“Mountain Democracy has been broken for months and recent events do not suggest it is on the road to recovery,” said Ornella Moderan, head of the Bamako-based Sahel program at the Institute for Security Studies. The second “coup. . . revealed the absolute power of the August 2020 junta, which has run the country despite the facade of a civil transition.

Goïta has said that the free elections will continue as planned for February. But Moderan said “there are serious concerns about how realistic it is” given an ambitious election timetable.

Colonel Assimi Goïta shakes from his car after returning from a meeting with Ecowas on Monday © Michele Cattani / AFP / Getty

Just a decade ago, Mali was held up as an example of democratic virtue, following the 1991 coup that overthrew dictator Moussa Traoré, 23 years after he took power at his own gate.

For the next 20 years, although Mali suffered inter-ethnic rebellions and strife, its democracy was largely maintained under two democratically elected presidents, leading American Institute of Peace to hail her “democratization record” as “among the best in Africa” ​​in 2006.

It was a feeling that echoed conventional wisdom among journalists, analysts and diplomats at the time, turning Mali into a lover of the west. Between 1967 and 2013, aid to Mali reached about 15 percent of gross domestic product, compared to 3.75 percent for the rest of sub-Saharan Africa, according to a 2018 newspaper in African Security magazine.

But that rosy analysis was “always incomplete because. . . lost what was happening beneath the surface, which was that Malian democracy and Malian politics were being built around clientelism, patronage networks and this kind of consensual politics, “said Andrew Lebovich, a policy associate at the European Council on External Relations.

Mali remained one of the poorest countries in the world throughout the years held as a poster child for democracy. It remains among the lowest ranked countries in the UN Human Development Index today.

The underlying rot was exposed when the Tuaregs in the north launched an insurgency in January 2012 and the military responded by ousting President Amadou Toumani Touré. The Tuareg groups took over the north later that year, aided by a recent influx of weapons and fighters from recently destroyed Libya, but were quickly overtaken by jihadist groups. This prompted an intervention by the former colonial power France that continues with approximately 5,000 anti-terror troops in the region today.

A French soldier checks on a man during an area control operation in Ndaki, Mali, in 2019 © Benoit Tessier / Reuters

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was elected president in 2013, but his transactional style of government, corrupt administration and institutional negligence helped set the stage for Go .ta.

The international response to the dual coup makes clear how little enthusiasm there is to maintain a stance with a country that is a key ally in the Western fight against jihadism in the Sahel.

While the West African regional bloc Ecowas has suspended Mali for the coup, it has not issued sanctions or closed borders. French President Emmanuel Macron criticized the takeover of Goïta as a “coup within a coup” and threatened a troop withdrawal, but few believe France will actually withdraw.

Macron warned that if Mali’s military government got involved in negotiations with armed jihadist groups – a widely known strategy in the country, but not something Goïta has specifically supported – he would consider withdrawing French troops. “Today, this temptation is present in Mali. “But if it goes in that direction, I will withdraw,” he told the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche..

The sharp words and inaction against Mali are in stark contrast to the French response to a recent coup in Chad, whose capable army is also a key ally in the fight against jihadism. The Chadian army installed the 37-year-old son of its strongest president Idriss Déby after he was killed by rebels. Macron attended the funeral of the authoritarian state of Déby as his government offered its tacit blessing of taking up the army in the name of “stability”, in the words of Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Paris later withdrew those comments.

But the weakness of the response along with that of Ecowas, AU and others set a dangerous precedent, analysts said.

“Most of the international actors who usually condemn the taking of power by the Mali army on the most virulent terms, enjoyed the same thing in Chad,” Moderan said. “It simply came to our notice then. . . makes it difficult for the international community [to] took the high moral ground this time in Mali. ”