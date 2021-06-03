Simplified with Science: What is Monsoon? Why does Kerala get the first rain? When Does IMD Declare Start? | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Photo of the file (Jipson Sikhera / TOI, BCCL, Kochi)

For centuries, winds have played a crucial role in almost all voyages by sailing long distances across rough seas. One such seasonal wind that sailors historically used to reach India was the monsoon.

As implied by its possible origin from the Arabic word Mawsim, the monsoon is nothing but a periodic seasonal wind. It is the predominant feature of India’s climate, which brings about 80% of the total rainfall across the country.

The story of the monsoon

Hippalus, a Greek sailor, holds the credit for discovering monsoon winds back in 45-47 AD. ScieNtific evidence also points out that the people of the Indus Valley Civilization could have used these winds for navigation as early as 2500 BC.

One of the most popular applications of these winds for navigation is by the Portuguese explorer Vasco Da Gama, who used them to reach Calicut, India by sea on May 20, 1498. On this epic voyage named Portuguese Armadas India, the fleets of ships were guided through favorable monsoon winds to cross the Arabian Sea to reach the Malabar Coast of India.

Sir Edmund Halley, the Royal Britains astronomer and the man who gave his name to Halleys Comet, was the first European to analyze Indian monsoon patterns. From the point of view of trade and navigation, he wrote a treatise on the causes of Indian monsoon in 1686! He was among the first to suggest that the monsoon is driven by differential warming between the Indian Ocean and the land of South Asia.

What drives the monsoon?

The monsoons are mainly directed by both winds: southwest and northeast, which defines the two patterns of the monsoons i.e., southwest and northeast. During the southwest monsoon, which occurs in the summer months, southwest winds blow from East Africa to India. On the other hand, during the northeast, the winds are completely reversed due to changing atmospheric conditions and blow from India to Africa.

Representative image (Balish Ahuja, TOI, BCCL, Chandigarh)

As mentioned, the monsoon is the seasonal change in the direction of stronger winds. But what makes winds change direction? It all depends on the differential heating and cooling of the surrounding landscape and oceans. During the summer months, the earth is significantly hotter due to the influence of the Sun’s radiation. As a result, low pressure is formed in the interior areas of the country, at the same time, high pressure conditions develop over the surrounding Indian Ocean. This, in turn, directs winds from the sea to the land.

As moist loaded winds rush in, they bring abundant rain. During winters, the pattern reverses, changing wind directions to the northeast. Retreating monsoon winds collect moisture from the Bay of Bengal and pour it over the southern peninsula during the northeast monsoon months.

Tropical rain belt

Another feature that plays an important role during the rainy season is the tropical rain belt, which occurs mainly due to shifting to the Sun position. For starters, the tropical rain belt also known as the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is a region that surrounds our planet near the equator.

This narrow area is also a meeting point for commercial winds coming from the northern and southern hemispheres of the planet. The tropical region is among the warmest on Earth, and therefore the winds bring considerable humidity and rainfall to the belt.

The belt mostly fluctuates from the northern to southern tropics during the year in line with the movement of the Sun. Therefore, between October and March, the tropical rain belt extends into the southern hemisphere, and from April to September, it oscillates in the northern hemisphere. This is why the Indian subcontinent witnesses monsoon rains between June to September while the Australian monsoon season does not usually last from December to March.

The beginning of the monsoon over Kerala

The actual arrival of the monsoon is marked by a prolonged period of rain in most of Kerala. This is because the monsoon branch in the southwest reaches from the Arabian Sea and hits the western ghats of Kerala ahead of any other part of India.

The country’s national forecaster, the Meteorological Department of India (IMD) declares the start when about 60% of available weather stations record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days after May 10th. After that, the start over Kerala is usually declared on the second day.

Heavy rain (TOI, BCCL, Kochi)

Other factors that are taken into account for declaring the onset of the monsoon are wind field and long-wave output radiation (OLR).

Every year, the monsoon usually arrives in Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country from mid-July. India’s neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Pakistan also experience seasonal rainfall accompanied by monsoon.

IMD and TWC forecasts for the southwest monsoon season of 2021 suggest a slightly wetter humidity than normal monsoon for India this year with a total seasonal rainfall of 101% of the Long Term Average (LPA).

