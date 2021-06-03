International
Australia finds new markets for coal, barley amid China’s trade war
A bucket wheel recuperator stands near a pile of coal at Newcastle Coal Port, Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, on October 12, 2020.
David Gray | Bloomberg | Getty Images
The broad restrictions that China hit Australian exports are not as damaging as they feared they would be, as Australia is finding new markets for its goods.
Tensions between the countries have risen in recent months, deteriorating sharply as Australia backed a call for a global inquiry into China’s early treatment of Covid-19.
Beijing has since taken a number of measures restricting Australian imports, from imposing tariffs to imposing other bans and restrictions. This has affected Australian goods including barley, wine, beef, cotton and coal.
Collectively, target exports were worth about $ 25 billion in 2019, or 1.3% of Australia’s gross domestic product, according to the Australia-based Lowy Institute.
Australia is one of the few developed countries in the world that has enjoyed a trade surplus with China. With China being Australia’s largest trading partner, analysts expected Australia to be hit hard by the restrictions.
But those analysts now say Australia has managed to contain the damage by deviating greatly from its exports to other countries.
Australian coal exporters seem to have been quite successful in diverting to other markets.
Roland Rajah
chief economist, Lowy Institute
“Exports to China have predictably collapsed in areas hit by sanctions, but most of this lost trade seems to have found other markets,” said Roland Rajah, chief economist at the Lowy Institute.
Overall, Australian affected exports to China, in addition to coal that were held steady for most of 2020, amounted to over $ 9 billion, Rajah said. They eventually fell to about half that amount as restrictions escalated in late 2020, he added.
Following the restrictions, the same goods found other export markets, and trade increased by about $ 4.2 billion annually in those goods, offsetting most of the losses from China, according to Rajah.
Flourishing sectors: coal, timber, seafood
Coal is one of the commodities that is booming despite China’s ban.
“Australian coal exporters seem to have been quite successful in diverting to other markets,” Rajah said in a recent note. “Exports to other markets initially increased as China first reduced its overall coal imports starting around mid-year. The trend then accelerated as China specifically targeted Australian coal starting in October 2020.”
By January 2021, Australian coal exports to the rest of the world were coming in $ 9.5 billion higher in annual terms than before the ban, he said.
In particular, Australian coal in India has gained market share, according to Rajah.
Marcel Thieliant, senior economist in Australia and New Zealand, agrees.
While Australia’s non-iron exports to China have fallen by 40% over the past year, “coal miners have been able to divert their shipments to other countries,” he said. “The result is that the conflict is not as damaging to the Australian economy as many think.”
We are always looking for other opportunities we can pursue, either through our existing trade partners or opening up new avenues to be able to explore.
Dan Teh
Australian Minister for Trade
It is not just coal. Other Australian exports hit by those restrictions show “even clearer signs of significant trade diversion,” Rajah said.
He listed barley, cotton, seafood and timber that managed to find new markets.
“Sales of these products in other markets increased significantly, but only after China’s sanctions intensified in late 2020 with the strong change signaling that this was indeed largely the result of trade diversion.”
Sectors that damage: beef, wine
Analysts noted, however, that Australia has had difficulty delivering beef and wine.
“Australia’s wine industry has struggled to offset the loss of China’s premium market,” Rajah noted. Earlier this year, China imposed anti-dumping duties on some Australian wines, claiming that Australia has dumped and subsidized its wine exports and hurting China’s domestic wine sector as a result.
Beef was also hit when China suspended imports from several Australian beef suppliers.
But both Rajah and Thieliant say the slowdown in exports may not just be due to trade tensions with China, it can be largely attributed to supply issues after the recent drought as well.
“It is also surprising that copper exports have not increased much even as the price of copper has risen by a third compared to pre-virus levels,” Thielant told CNBC. “It also suggests that Australia has had difficulty sending copper elsewhere.”
But Australia is not sitting back. It is looking for new markets as strained relations with China show no signs of easing.
His deputy, Michael McCormack, told CNBC in May that the country was looking to diversify its markets.
As an example, he said Australia had just sent its first shipment of barley to Mexico.
Beijing hit anti-dumping and anti-subsidy obligations on Australian barley last year in a move that effectively shut down the country’s barley producers from the Chinese market.
Last week, the Australian trade minister said he would ask the World Trade Organization to set up a dispute resolution panel to resolve concerns about such restrictions imposed on Australian barley from China.
Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan told CNBC on Wednesday that his country is also considering whether to include the WTO in the ongoing summer dispute with China.
Tehan echoed the message that Australia is looking at ways to find new markets for its products. It is currently negotiating a free trade agreement withUnited KingdomANDEuropean Union.
“We are always looking for other opportunities we can pursue, either through our existing trade partners or opening up new avenues to be able to explore,” he added.
