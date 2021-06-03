The summit provides an additional $ 2.4 billion for COVID shooting for poor countries





GENEVA / ZURIH (Reuters) – Countries and private donors pledged nearly $ 2.4 billion Wednesday in a COVAX vaccine distribution plan, expanding efforts to make COVID-19 photos more accessible to people in poor countries. Photo Photo: Ethiopian Airlines staff unload AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccines under the COVAX coronavirus (COVID-19) scheme from a cargo plane at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 7, 2021. REUTERS / Filexa Neger The announcements, ranging from $ 2,500 from the Mauritius island nation to millions of dollars and doses from the richest countries, came during a video summit hosted by Japan and the GAVI Vaccine Alliance, which chairs the COVAX structure together with the World Health Organization. The funds will allow COVAX to provide 1.8 billion doses of fully subsidized distribution to lower-income countries in 2021 and early 2022, enough to protect 30% of adults in those nations, GAVI said in a statement. We have taken a big step towards a protected world, said Jose Manuel Barroso, president of GAVI. The new funds brought COVAX total funding to $ 9.6 billion, he added. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, whose government promised an additional $ 800 million, called the result an extremely important and meaningful step towards equal access to vaccines. Japan will also donate about 30 million doses of domestically produced vaccines through COVAX, he said. The COVAX mechanism has distributed 77 million doses to 127 countries since February but has been blocked by India restricting vaccine exports amid a major outbreak there. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who promised 15 million doses and 50 million euros ($ 61 million), said: Only by leading by example will we be effective in preaching solidarity. Australia said it was giving another $ 50 million to COVAX while Canada, Sweden, France and Switzerland were among other countries to announce new donations. Philanthropist Bill Gates said high-income countries have reserved more vaccines than they should. So without compromising their internal vaccination efforts, these countries can be part of the effort to accelerate global access to vaccines by splitting overdoses. I encourage these nations to be bold and committed as soon as possible to share over 1 billion doses in 2021 primarily through GAVIs COVAX advanced market engagement, Gates said. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation later announced a $ 50 million commitment to COVAX. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris referred to the United States contribution of $ 2 billion this year and $ 2 billion earmarked for next year, but made no new announcements. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reiterated concerns that Western countries have vaccinated high percentages of their own people, while health workers in countries like Africa remain vulnerable. Of the 1.8 billion globally administered vaccines, only 0.4% are administered in low-income countries, he said. This is ethically, epidemiologically and economically unacceptable. ($ 1 = 0.8205 euro) ($ 1 = A $ 1.2898) Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva and John Miller in Zurich; Additional reporting by Alistair Smout in London and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Edited by Mark Heinrich, David Holmes and Edwina Gibbs

