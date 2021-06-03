Vaccination for Telangana students going abroad will start from June 5th





A special institution for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education will start at the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Hyderabad.

For the past few weeks, some students planning to go abroad for their higher education have tagged Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on Twitter, urging him to set a vaccination program for them with priority. Students have been concerned because despite university admissions, insecurity was approaching as most of them have not been vaccinated yet. At the state cabinet meeting held on May 31, it was decided to schedule vaccinations for students going abroad for higher studies. The Telangana government has announced that from June 5, the COVID-19 vaccination program for students going abroad will open. A special facility for vaccination of students going abroad for higher education is proposed to start at the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, Hyderabad. An online booking system for electronic games for the convenience of these students is under development and will be announced on June 4th. Vaccination will begin and slots will be available from 5 June. https: //www.health.telangana. gov.in It was announced that these students will be vaccinated on a first-come, first-served basis based on their acceptance letters. Yocket, one of India’s largest platforms for aspirants wishing to study abroad, has welcomed the decision by the Telangana government to vaccinate students going abroad for higher studies. Co-founder and higher education expert Sumeet Jain said this is a welcome step. “This move will bring a lot of positivity among the students that the people in power care about. It is a welcome move and will give many students the opportunity to travel with confidence,” he said. The Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have a very high number of students, especially engineering graduates, who travel abroad for higher studies. Neighbor Andhra Pradesh also announced Monday that it would give priority to students and migrants going abroad for study and work. Other southern states like Karnataka and Kerala have also announced similar measures. (With IANS entries) READ: HC calls Telangana government’s move to COVID-19 hospitals amid a pandemic







