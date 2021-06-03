Canada’s justice minister thinks about legal protection of residential school burial sites

Federal Justice Minister David Lametti says he is open to considering various legal avenues when it comes to residential schools with burial grounds, particularly the possibility of protecting these sites and criminalizing anyone who might try to harm them or to hide evidence.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Lametti said he has received a request to see what legal leverage may exist to ensure these sites are protected.

All levels of government want to take their lead from indigenous communities and leaders on what they would like to do with individual school buildings, lands and burial sites, Lametti said.

For those seeking some level of legal responsibility, the justice minister said he is ready to look at the idea of ​​protecting these countries for the future.

I am certainly open to seeing the possibilities here and what the current laws are, but is there potential in terms of protecting the countries themselves from manipulation, protecting them truly as a sacred land where people are buried? he said.

Or, again, seeing our signs taken by the natives, is there any way to criminalize the behavior of people who go against it? “So, if a developer indiscriminately came in and dug something where people could be buried, for example, or trying to hide facts or things like that.”

I’m ready to watch it. That would certainly come within the aid of the minister of justice and the power of criminal law and I am certainly open to that, he said.

Secwepemc First Tk’emlups Nation announced last week that radars penetrating the ground had found what are believed to be the unmarked graves of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, BC. The revelation has sparked national outrage and resentment and has led to growing calls for Canada to be held accountable by someone or any authority.

Even from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s own election campaign, calls for action are piercing through the usual partisan noise in the country’s capital.

Liberal MP and Parliamentary Secretary of State Rob Oliphant expressed outrage at a tweet on Tuesday, adding to his belief that the perpetrators of this crime against humanity should be brought to justice.

But Lametti said it would be difficult to go back in time and criminalize the behaviors or actions taken since 150 years ago. However, he appeared open to seeing opportunities.

I understand that some of them were much younger than that, and as long as people are still alive, this is always an opportunity, Lametti said of finding and prosecuting perpetrators of crimes against indigenous children.

Is there any role we can play in terms of gathering evidence? Maybe, he said.

Our Public Prosecution Service and police services are getting better, they have a lot of work to do, but they are getting a lot better at understanding the challenges of looking at these types of crimes that were committed against indigenous people in the past. .

As for growing demands from indigenous leaders and nations seeking federal help to search the grounds of other former residential schools for unmarked graves, including the Federation of Sovereign Nations in Saskatchewan and the Six Great River Nations in OntarioOttawa says that he will be there to help, if required.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights also called Wednesday at all levels of Canadian government to investigate the deaths of Native children in residential schools and to intensify efforts to find those who are missing.

We will be there to support the work in all the communities affected by this. We will make sure they have access to whatever expertise they need, but during the last engagement it was very clear that they do not want a top-down approach to this, said Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

She said the $ 27 million originally earmarked in the 2019 budget will now be made urgently available to uncover unmarked graves in former residential schools across the country.

As to why this money was not made available to communities for these efforts sooner, Bennett said it was a matter of explaining to the Treasury Board exactly how the money would be distributed.

This approval has come and we are now able to distribute it urgently.

At a committee meeting later Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair acknowledged the RCMP’s clear and unavoidable role in the Kamloops tragedy, as well as that of the government. He said RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has assured him that the police force will offer its full support as we seek to learn more about the events in Kamloops.

Meanwhile, the role of the Catholic Church in government-funded, church-run institutions has renewed calls for the Vatican to apologize and contribute financially to Home Healing programs.

Home Services Minister Marc Miller said Wednesday that the Pope should issue an apology for the role the church played in the system.

A papal pardon was one of 94 recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally asked the Pope to consider such a gesture during a visit to the Vatican in 2017.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops announced in 2018 that the Pope could not personally apologize to residential schools, although he has not shied away from acknowledging the injustices faced by Indigenous peoples around the world.

Miller said it is shameful that an apology has not been issued to date.

There is a responsibility that rests entirely on the shoulders of the council of bishops in Canada.

The institutions operated in Canada for more than 120 years and the Truth and Reconciliation Commission ruled that they constituted a cultural genocide.

Tuesday marked the sixth anniversary of the release of the commission report, which made recommendations on the work governments, justice systems and church officials should do to find, name and commemorate children who died in these institutions.