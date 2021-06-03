PPP, PML-N pledge to block the passage of the next budget – Gazeta

ISLAMABAD: The two main opposition parties PML-N and PPP – on Wednesday attacked the economic policies of governments and again vowed to make every effort to block the passage of the next federal budget by parliament.

We will do our best to prevent the next anti-people budget from being approved (by the National Assembly), PML-N leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail said while speaking at a press conference with party leaders Marriyum Aurangzeb and Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

Mr Ismail claimed that even PTI members would not support the budget as they knew that Prime Minister Imran Khan had plunged the middle class and poor people of this country into great trouble due to rising prices, inflation and unemployment.

Referring to the official figures of the Bureau of Statistics of Pakistan, the former minister claimed that the Monthly Sensitive Price Indicator showed that there had been an increase in inflation of 17 pc in May this year compared to the same month last year.

In April, he said, there was a 21 per cent rise in price increases.

Mr Ismail expressed hope that the newly appointed Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen would speak to the International Monetary Fund about changing his program for the country and said his party was ready to assist Mr Tareen in this regard. He indirectly praised Mr Tareen, saying that previously there were IMF people sitting on either side, but now at least they had a minister living in Pakistan.

Mr Ismail claimed that food inflation had not gone below 10 pc in any month over the past two years. Similarly, he said, there had been a current 40 pc increase in electricity tariff.

The PML-N leader also criticized one-sided responsibility governments.

Mr Ismail challenged the prime minister to point out even a single school or hospital built in Punjab.

Mr. Ismail claimed that Imran Khan had brought the country to a stage where they would have to borrow money also for the defense of the country.

He claimed that 7.5 million people had been pushed below the poverty line by the current government. He also criticized governments’ agricultural policies.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari through a statement assured the nation that his party would take all necessary steps to thwart the conspiracy aimed at harming the common man in the next budget.

The PPP chairman noted that inflation in the country had already peaked at 20 pc, according to the SPI index.

By imposing heavy taxes on the budget, the PTI government wants to burden those who are receiving low wages, he said.

Imran Khan is proving his hostility to ordinary people by giving amnesty schemes to the rich and collecting taxes from the poor, he observed.

How can he stand by and watch thousands of his countrymen starve to death? Our future generations will be destroyed as many families do not have the opportunity to educate them, he said.

We will not stand idly by and watch Prime Minister Imran Khan present one failed budget after another. Write down my words, his name will go down in the history of his country for his economic crimes. The country will never forgive him, he said.

The puppet prime minister may receive praise from his fans by manipulating the numbers, but the masses will not be fooled by the prime ministers’ illusion of economic prosperity, he added.

Published in Agim, June 3, 2021