Taranaki police officers’ trial: Officers acquitted of murder charge

Hawera officers walk free from New Plymouth High Court.

Three Taranaki police officers at the center of a murder trial following a death in custody have been acquitted.

The three defendants burst into tears as the verdicts were read. The family, friends and colleagues of the officers also cried and hugged each other.

The three officers can now be named as Sandra Ilene Shaw, Craig Michael Longworth and Corey Steven Waite. There were no ongoing requests for name replacement made by their attorney.

There was no comment from the officers as they left the court.

Allen Ball’s daughter, Stacey, was visibly upset at the decisions just like Ball’s two sisters and brother from Australia.

The jury, of four men and seven women, was sent by Justice Susan Thomas to New Plymouth High Court just before 1.40pm today.

They returned with their decisions – in front of a public gallery filled with family, friends and colleagues – three hours later.

The rulings would have set a precedent if each or all were found guilty, as they would have been the first time an officer, or officers, would have been convicted of murder in New Zealand.

The three officers have had their names printed since they were charged with the murder of 55-year-old Allen Ball on June 1, 2019.

Justice Susan Thomas will now deal with the repression decision as the officers only kept their names secret until decisions were made.

The charge related to those who did not provide the necessities of life after Ball died in one of their cells.

Crown claimed that if an ambulance had been called from 1.53, or earlier, his life would have been saved.

Instead, he was found by Officer C not responding at 2.23am when an ambulance was called. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Ball was arrested after being called into a family injury incident where he was allegedly assaulted by his then-partner, Stacey Whitmore.

After he was able to get into the patrol car, he fell asleep a little later. He was then transported to the back of the station by six officers, including the three accused, due to his condition that he did not react shortly before midnight.

He then removed his wet pants and covered them with a blanket while lying sideways in the recovery position on the concrete floor.

‘Use your common collective mind’

Earlier, Justice Thomas told the jury that there was no simple formula for reaching a decision; rather they had to rely on “their common collective and strong reason working with evidence on which you can rely”.

She said police systems and training were important to the case.

Three officers at the center of murder charges kill in New Plymouth High Court earlier in the trial.

“Understanding is a wonderful thing, but you have to understand what they knew at the time and the systems and training in place at the time.”

She explained that finding someone guilty beyond reasonable doubt was a high standard; unlikely guilty or likely guilty.

“Reasonable doubt is a sincere and reasonable uncertainty left in your mind after you have carefully and impartially considered all the evidence.”

She also reminded the jury that the police officers were also human, not perfect, and continued their work that night “not giving a perfect performance because they knew they were on camera”.

“Remember what they do every day”

She also pointed out that the officers also used “black humor” several times to deal with stressful situations, seeing the language used by the officers after placing him in the cell.

‘System failures fall at the feet of NZ Police’

Defense Adviser Kylie Pascoe issued her closing statement this morning when she blamed New Zealand police for providing inadequate training to its recruits and staff before they were sent to work.

Pascoe said Officer B was not very negligent that night, “his inaction to receive medical care in this circumstance was not so bad as to justify the criminal sanction.”

“Mr Ball ‘s failure to receive medical assistance was the result of systematic failures, not of gross negligence. [Officer B].

“The systematic failure of the New Zealand Police to implement proper recruitment training that protected its staff from the circumstances of the night when Mr Ball died.”

As for ambulance training, Pascoe admitted that her client had been trained however the jury was

being asked to admit her client knew the dangers around snoring.

“Snoring is important because it is Mr Ball ‘s snoring that seems to inform [Officer A’s] decision-making regarding the status of Mr. Ball. “

‘Officer C never had actual or responsible care for Allen Ball’

Andrew Laurenson, adviser to Officer C, said his client’s view was simple that he never cared or was in charge of Ball that night.

Instead, this fell to Officer B who was the arrest officer and also the guard’s guard.

“Yes, he was present at the arrest, but so were the others, so was Constable Patterson, so was Constable Gous who was in the car but so was Constable Patterson.”

His client had checked in at Ball – just like the others.

“The [police] the manual says that it is the arrest officer who is in charge, then it is the custody area staff, in the case of a center, or a senior officer and he did not take over the actual care of the charge. “

He said he could not fall into seniority as the length of service between his client and others was unknown.

Laurenson said the station was understaffed that night and was required to cover the entire southern Taranaki region; with six officers at Hawera and one at Stratford.

“You have seven police officers who are required to take law and order throughout southern Taranaki.

They had at least three incidents of family injury that night have to do everything they are asked to do with three sections which Senior Sergeant [Kyle] Davie agreed it was less than optimal.

“Not only did they not receive training, they were understaffed.”

Officer A ‘let Mr Ball down that night’

In her closing remarks yesterday, Officer A adviser Susan Hughes QC said her client sincerely believed Balli was a “sleeping drunk” that night.

“[Officer A] accepts it [they]saw a drunk sleeping, not knowing that Ball had taken a giant amount of tramadol and codeine, intending to take his own life that night. “

The amount of codeine was between seven and 50 times greater than it had previously caused one death from codeine alone.

One mistake did not constitute a major dismissal, she said.

“What an advantage it made [Officer A] derive from not calling [an ambulance] there is simply nothing for her not to have moved to an ambulance if it was necessary she knew it was only five minutes away. “

There was a mistake in assuming he was a sleeping drunk, but this assumption was not a major departure from their legal obligations to provide him with the necessities of life.

Years of experience told the officer that Ball was likely to fall asleep from a hangover, but all got up the next morning.

“A lot of drunk people sleep and sleep soundly and a lot of overweight middle-aged men snore someone who is sleeping and snoring is someone who is supposed to be just going to be asleep.

“[Officer A] without Ballin as no change “.

The officer had many years of work experience, along with community respect, and dealt regularly with people under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or both, and always treated them with compassion and care, Hughes said.