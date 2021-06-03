The first person I met after landing at Aden airport offered a few words of reassurance. “Here in Yemen, you are completely safe from the crown,” the official said, looking at the two tight masks around my nose and the bottle of cleanser in my hand. “There is no crown here.”

It was a claim I would constantly hear during a three-day visit to the strategic port city of about 1 million, a journey back in life when faces were exposed and social distancing was a foreign concept. There were some visible masks on crowded buses and minivans, in a restaurant serving a buffet dinner, or in a crowded outdoor market with sales. fold, Gentle natives of narcotics like to chew.

Covid-19 is low on the catastrophic order for Yemen, the poorest Arab state and a strategic channel for global trade, where nearly seven years of war had produced the world the worst humanitarian crisis even before the pandemic arose.

Yemen has struggled with massive outbreaks of cholera, dengue fever and typhoid, and poverty has risen to influence as much as 78% of the population since 2015, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies launched an offensive to restore the ousted government of Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Now, as the world tries emerging from a public health catastrophe, Yemen seems poised to hurt another more deeply. Following a first wave of coronavirus in mid-2020, Covid-19 has “returned” to Yemen, Mark Lowcock, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Aid Coordinator, warned in April.

“Corona got lost among illnesses and other issues we have,” said Afra Hariri, 46, a human rights activist and lawyer, as we sat in her car one night while a mechanic checked her tires. Even when he caught the virus two months ago, Hariri said he was only tested for other infectious diseases. “Cholera and typhoid kill. We have not heard that the crown kills so much. ”

With families filled with small homes, Yemenis wonder how they can socially distance themselves. With frequent water supply interruptions, they wonder how they can keep their hands clean. With almost no energy, they can not turn on fans or air conditioners, which they say makes it impossible to wear masks, especially since the late spring temperature in Aden already reaches the mid-30s Celsius (above 90 degrees Fahrenheit). ). The cost of protecting them is beyond most Yemenis. According to the World Bank, economic output per capita in 2019 stood at $ 774, less than half of what it was five years ago and 1/30 of that of neighboring Saudi Arabia. Spending $ 3 a day on masks and a cleansing bottle for a family of six would be a luxury.

Mohammed Huwaish, a medical student who leads a group of volunteers raising awareness about the virus, says he asked the driver of a minivan taxi to halve the number of his passengers to avoid crowding. “The driver asked me if I would reimburse him for his loss,” says Huwaish, 23. “I had no answer.”

Officially, Yemen has had about 6,700 confirmed cases and 1,321 deaths from Covid-19 as of January 3, 2020, according to the World Health Organization. This 20% mortality rate is one of the worst in the world. But reporting mechanisms capture only a fraction of the cases, Lowcock said. Hospitals and health facilities are evacuating people because they no longer have room or lack supplies, he added at his conference.

What is happening in Yemen matters, not only at the local level, but also for the security of the Middle East and global trade, especially for the oil market. On a voyage along the port of Aden, whose sparkling turquoise waters lie at the foot of the purple volcanic mountains, it was clear why.

Large tanks and ships sail past Aden, heading for us The Bab al-Mandab Strait, which connects the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea, through which oil shipments and most of global trade pass. In 2015, a year after they claimed the capital Sanaa and forced President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi to leave, the Houthi rebels took Aden before retreating from the Saudi-led coalition.

“Imagine if Iran, through the Houthis, was still in control here,” says Lutfi Shatara, a senior member of the Southern Transitional Council that chairs the city. (The council, a breakaway organization formed in 2017, is in a difficult alliance with the internationally recognized Yemeni government in the fight to displace Houthi rebels from Sanaa and other areas in the north.)

Shatara tells of what once was a large hotel where I had stayed on my first trip to Aden in 2000. The Houthis occupied it in 2015, and it was reduced to rubble by coalition airstrikes. In addition to the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and the Gulf, the Iranians would have controlled Bab al-Mandab. “They would have been able to wrap the world around their little finger,” he says.

About 233,000 people have died in the war, including 131,000 from indirect causes such as lack of food, health services and infrastructure, according to the UN. The majority of the country’s 30 million population is without access to safe water, sanitation or proper health care. Saudi Arabia sent a first shipment of petroleum products in May to Aden, part of a $ 422 million grant to get 80 power stations in areas under the control of the Yemeni government.

Even if the war ends, Yemen is likely to remain unstable. The Saudi-backed anti-Houthi coalition consists of armed groups with competing agendas. It could break once Saudi Arabia withdraws, leading to territorial fighting. Then there is the threat of extremism on a breeding ground for Islamic militants, including al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and the threat of more refugees pouring into Europe.

“The fighting will get worse and the humanitarian situation is likely to get worse as well, but there would be much less international involvement,” said Gregory D. Johnsen, a non-resident contributor to the Brookings Institution, an American research group. “This would be a mistake that the international community will not accept until it is too late.”

First comes the battle with the pandemic. Marc Schakal, director of the Médecins Sans Frontières program in Yemen, says there is concern that a second wave of the virus is spreading across the country after Eid al-Adha, the national holiday when extended families meet to celebrate the end of Ramadan. The danger is sharper due to the lack of oxygen supplies, something that has contributed to its unfolding tragedy in India.

Yemenis in Aden attend a municipal iftar, the fast sunset meal to celebrate the end of Ramadan, on April 22nd. Photo: Saleh Obaidi / AFP / Getty Images

On a tour of Aden with Shatara and his wife, the city was as vibrant as it was just over two decades ago – when I visited to cover the bombing of the USS Cole port by al-Qaeda – albeit more devastated . Remnants of Aden’s past as a British crown colony were still there: the “Little Ben” clock tower and a statue of Queen Victoria in a small park.

After the demolished apartment blocks built 50 years ago when Aden was the capital of socialist South Yemen, young people filled an improvised stadium to watch a football game. Nearby, boys played pool on the curb, girls jumped on a springboard, and children wandered in and out of traffic selling garlands of jasmines. In the evening, to escape the heat of their homes, the men sat in groups on the street, leaning against walls and handkerchiefs, with their cheeks filled with bundles of floor the size of a tennis ball.

I have the familiar looks now amused – and sometimes confused – of wearing a mask (sometimes two) and using cleansing fixation. Many Yemenis believe rumors that keep them from avoiding infection and seeking treatment. One is that the virus is a Western conspiracy and the other is that patients admitted to the hospital are given an injection that kills them.

Hariri, the lawyer, spoke to a doctor over the phone after she lost her sense of smell and taste, felt tired and got a fever. She started taking paracetamol and vitamin C and included mandarin, garlic, turmeric, milk and honey in her diet, foods that Yemenis believe kill the virus.

She went with her 15-year-old son to a friend’s house, with a family of more than a dozen, so they could take care of her. They ate together and sat together, however only her son grabbed Covid-19 and it was soft, she says. “So you see, the crown is just the flu,” she said as we were navigating the dark streets in her now-repaired sports car. “End of discussion.”

