Australia, NZ DZs locked in oblivion, meditate on RBA policy scenarios





SYDNEY, June 3 (Reuters) – The Australian and New Zealand dollars were closed in oblivion on Thursday as the world waited for US job figures to clarify global interest rate forecasts with another set of optimistic internal data that can not compete for attention. Markets have spent the entire week hanging on to the May payroll and the result is likely to release big moves, no matter what it reveals. That left the Aussie sidelined at $ 0.7744, within weeks of $ 0.7702 to $ 0.7774. Indeed, this seemed set to be the 17th consecutive session where it closed with a $ 0.77 handle. The kiwi was stuck at $ 0.7227 after spending the week so far wandering between $ 0.7210 and $ 0.7288. It should clear the last quarterly peak of $ 0.7316 to overcome the blockage. Australian data were strong with retail sales up 1.1% in April and trade surplus rose to $ 8.3 billion ($ 6.43 billion) in rising coal and iron ore exports. However, the economic recovery has already plunged into market expectations and did little to resolve whether and how the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would start to decline next month. The Bank will decide at its July 6 meeting whether to extend its yield curve target from April 2024 to November 2024 and to launch a third round of $ 100 billion A bond purchases. He underlined the importance of the meeting late Wednesday by announcing that RBA Governor Philip Lowe would give a rare press conference afterwards. Most analysts assume that the central bank will not want to keep rates at 0.1% until the end of 2024, so it will not meet its yield target. They are less confident about their bond-buying plan, with some seeking another $ 100 billion, a smaller program of perhaps $ 50 billion or a shift to endless weekly purchases. Most doubt that this would end up buying bonds entirely, in part because it is likely to drive the Aussie higher and raise borrowing costs across the economy. Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB, expects a new $ 75 billion program over six months. The bank is likely to stress that the slowdown in the rate of purchases is not a policy tightening, a reduction in the amount of new policy support being offered, he said. We expect monetary policy settings to remain extremely light with the cash rate remaining unchanged until 2024. ($ 1 = A $ 1.2917) (Edited by Shri Navaratnam)

