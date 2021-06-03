International
History made in the state department; Spaniards of Spain – Philadelphia Gay News
State Department nominee openly gay
President Biden is making history again this time by expanding a new ambassadorial position and placing a gay man in it.
Axios and Politico report that the White House is planning to announce that the former gay ambassador to Denmark under President Obama, Rufus Gifford, 46, will be the Head of State Department Protocol. The position holds an ambassadorial rank and marks Bidens’s first ambassador announcement outside of foreign career service.
Gifford was a deputy campaign manager for Biden during the general election. He was the Chief Financial Officer for Obama’s 2012 presidential re-election campaign, after which he served as Ambassador to Denmark from 2013 to 2017.
As part of a public diplomacy strategy never before, the telegraphic Gifford was the theme of the documentary series I Am the Ambassador. The TV documentary series about his life as an ambassador took place for two seasons in Denmark and won several awards. He also aired on Netflix.
On January 16, 2017, Gifford was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Dannebrog by Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II of Denmark for “his meritorious service to the Kingdom of Denmark”.
Gifford is married to Dr. Stephen DeVincent, a veterinarian. The couple got married in 2015 in a ceremony at the City of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark. Gifford ran unsuccessfully for the House in 2018 in his home state of Massachusetts.
In a Twitter post, Gifford talked about the nomination. He started by wishing everyone a Happy Pride, then saying, Pride Month is always a little emotional and this month even more so. Those who know me know that I hold a picture of my childhood self nearby. A child and teenager who was sad, difficult, set not stylish, chubby, teased from time to time, never thought he would find love and never believed it would constitute anything. All this & the struggle for happiness has made me who I am. Whistle why I keep the picture close. To never forget.
He continued, Well, this morning 35 years later, the same child was suddenly found on the cover of the Washington Post Style sector following a nomination by the President of the United States.
Gifford closes, remarking, Sometimes I would like to go back in time and embrace my younger self, letting him know how hard it is and despite the tears shed, that the fight is worth it. He would have liked everything this kid had heard him.
His last words, accompanied by emojis of an American flag, a rainbow flag and a red heart, were, Love to you all.
The Chief of Protocol is responsible for advising the President, Vice President and Secretary of State on matters of national and international diplomatic protocol. The Chief of Protocol holds the rank of Ambassador and Assistant Secretary of State, arranges itineraries for foreign dignitaries visiting the United States, and accompanies the President on all official international trips.
In addition, the office is responsible for accrediting foreign diplomats and publishing the list of foreign consular offices in the United States, organizing treaty signing ceremonies, taking the ambassadorial oath and state arrival ceremonies, and maintaining the Blair House. official guest house for state visitors.
The Washington Post reported that with the image of America abroad in dire need of repair, old friends say Gifford personifies a return to civilization and cooperation, and quoted Democratic political consultant Stephanie Cutter as saying I think Rufus sees himself as embracing first. There is the first impression that world leaders will get from this administration. And it’s a pretty good first impression.
The appointment is likely to be announced on June 4th.
Spain collects commemorative stamps
Spain wanted to highlight racial inequality as a way to honor the issue of black life by issuing a series of commemorative stamps in different skin colors. The effort turned out in such a spectacular way that the stamps were being pulled.
On May 25, Correos Espaa unveiled the group of four equality stamps: one pale, 1.60 one, slightly darker 1.50 one, one brown 0.80 one and one black 0.70.
According to Correos Espaa, the Spanish postal service, the initiative was developed in collaboration with the national federation SOS Racismo. It was launched on the first anniversary of the assassination of George Floyd to help highlight enduring inequalities.
At Correos, we believe that the value of persons should not have any color, so we were starting equality stamps, a collection of stamps in which the darker the color of the stamp, the smaller its value, the service said in a tweet. This is a reflection of a painful and unjust reality that should not exist.
But anti-racism activists were angry, with strong intense and immediate returns.
The Madrid branch of SOS Racismo issued a statement which read in part, [This] The unfortunate campaign shows how necessary it is to create a better anti-racist understanding in Spain.
They said, Racism is not just about skin color; it is a systematic and historical issue that was built to privilege some sectors of society and to belittle others.
Moha Gerehou, a Spanish author who is Black and whose parents are Gambian immigrants, is the author of a new book about racism in Spain. He is also a former president of SOS Racismo Madrid. Gerehou said on Twitter that the stamps were an insurmountable contradiction. A campaign that launches stamps with a different value depending on the color in order to show the equal value of our message life is an absolute disaster.
He said, At the end of the day, an anti-racism campaign has delivered a clear racist message.
SOS Racismo defended the stamps as a very visual way to denounce the racism that thousands of people suffer in the Spanish state.
The postal service said on Twitter that the goal had been to give voice to a generation committed to equal rights and diversity.
