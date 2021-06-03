Strict measures may continue in Karnataka: CM Yediyurappa in blockade





The state is currently under blockade until June 7 and there is speculation about it being extended.

Amid speculation about the extent of the blockade in Karnataka, Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said strict measures could continue, saying coronavirus cases have not been fully brought under control and that cases are still high in rural areas. However, he indicated that relaxation could be provided for certain sectors, as he announced that export-oriented businesses would be allowed to operate from Thursday. The state is currently under blockade until June 7 and there is speculation about it being extended. “I’m going to have a discussion with everyone to make a decision on the measures that need to be taken in relation to the blockade. Most importantly, I have decided to give permission to those who are involved in exports. So business oriented towards export will be allowed from Thursday, “Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said he would hold a discussion on various other things related to senior ministers and officials and by Thursday or Friday, a decision on the blockade would be communicated. “I will discuss how to go about prolonging the blockade and taking strict measures, with experts and I will get a call after we get their suggestions. We will make a decision considering how to balance them. things and move forward, “he added The CM is chairing separate meetings with experts, senior ministers and officials on Thursday evening. The COVID-19 State Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), composed of experts, in its report to the government mentioned that the positivity rate should be below 5% and the number of cases should be below 5,000, and only then the restrictions can be relaxed Karnataka recorded 16,387 cases on Wednesday with 4,095 cases in Bengaluru. The test positivity rate was 11.5% per day. The state government had initially announced a 14-day blockade from April 27, but then imposed a full blockade from May 10 to 24, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. It was later extended further until June 7th. Answering a question about the second blockade relief package, the Prime Minister said he would make a decision on it within a few days. Yediyurappa had previously said that a second financial package for the blockage caused by COVID was under consideration and aims to provide relief for certain sections remaining from the first.







