John Kelleher is the principal of the high school, for seven to nine years, at the Cambridge Academy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Denise, his wife, is her main protagonist school They have previously worked together in Saudi Arabia, Bellewstown and Doha, in Qatar and separately in Dublin, Finglas, Swords, Bettystown and Drogheda. Their house is inside Co Louth, but John is originally from Clare and Denise is from Dublin. They met at St Patricks College in Dublin

We will end the school year here on June 11, as we have achieved 163 days of face-to-face teaching. Ethiopian elections to elect a new parliament, as well as regional and municipal councils, were scheduled for June 5 but were postponed again. They were originally scheduled for August 29, 2020, but were pushed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Ethiopian adventure began in December 2019. We had just returned from Qatar and were considering whether we were actually retired when an email arrived from our former principal there, inviting us to work with him to set up a new school in Addis Ababa. Any reluctance we had to go to East Africa was quickly dismissed by our children, daughter Rachel, son-in-law Mike and son Brian. Life is to live, they advised us.

After visiting in January, we returned to the Ethiopian capital in March 2020 as Covid hit. The Hilton Hotel was suddenly very busy with migrants from other African countries transiting through Addis on their home trips. We did too, never expecting to return. I commented that it was like the last scenes of The Deerhunter.

But we went back to September 2020 and, while we had established the Covid protocols, the Ethiopian Ministry of Education approved the opening of the school. The building could feed 3,000 students and we had 305. It is open plan and the climate helps, as neither heating nor cooling is required and a cold wind usually blows. As well as the suggested measures, we decided that ventilation was essential. A good friend who worked in the Irish meat industry insisted that keeping windows and doors open was critical. I ordered 250 wooden wedges as doors, and we used wine corks to block the windows open. School attendance rarely fell below 95 percent, but we had to close a few classes when the opportunity arose. Then, in early November, we both got Covid, but thankfully we recovered in time.

We live in a complex 20 km outside the city. The trip to school never manages to reveal a new and inspiring sight. Everyone has to work in Ethiopia. Most men seem to specialize, and we see pickaxes, plungers and drills as they make their way to work. Ethiopians are very proud of their appearance. Beautifully dressed women come out of the alleys to join the main road. During the recent rains we have seen some of them walking on their bare feet with their stylish shoes in a plastic bag.

Some workers are permanently in place. Fruit stalls and coffee tents are listed on the itinerary. A man spends his day with his scales and does good business weighing things for people, as does his neighbor, an elderly lady with an antique Singer sewing machine. Puncture repair men are on every corner, and some of them shake when they see the Camaridge Academy Yaris wrinkling past. Is a good customer.

Cambridge Academy: John Kelleher is accompanied by high school students during a school family day show



Elasticity is a word that comes to mind, whether it applies to Ethiopians or to the expatriates living here. A German friend commented that living in East Africa can be stunning for six days, but on the seventh you will get a slap in the face. Weve had a good chunk of the shocks, regardless of whether there was no electricity for three days, being stranded at home during the aforementioned rains or frequent doing, to name a few. But we have had two amazing trips to nature reserves on Lakes Langano and Hawassa and we have also experienced the rugged beauty of the country. Another highlight was an invitation to the residence of the Irish Ambassador, Nicola Brennan, for St. Patrick’s Day, where we met the Irish community in a reception away from society.

Ethiopia did not close. It was difficult for the majority of the Ethiopian population to follow government guidelines, which are regular and informative, but the day-to-day trade simply could not be stopped. Ethiopians can not imagine that their churches or mosques are completely closed. Members of popular religions, who all seem to be doing well, handled the crisis differently. Orthodox Christians prayed outside, Protestants increased their number of services, and the Muslim population imposed strict distancing.

Sometimes we hesitated to send our enclosed friends lunch pictures at the Greek Club or at the Louvre Cafe with our good friend Mary T Murphy, who does a great job for the Goal charity.

We made a lot of friends at school. Our students are highly respected and eager to progress. Their parents are very grateful. We are also grateful to Dr. Gemechis Buba, an Ethiopian-American whose vision was to establish an international school in this difficult time.

There were days when we wondered if it was time to head back to Co Louth and stroll along Port Beach and drink coffee and apples at the Glyde Inn. But then we reminded each other that Port beach is 15 km from our house and Glyde is closed.

Planes fly over the school every day. I often think and am very proud of Michel Ryan, another colleague Clareman, who was at the unfortunate Airmax that crashed near Addis in March 2019. He is fondly remembered by all the NGO staff we meet, and indeed from the Ethiopian community, for his hard, selfless work with the United Nations World Food Program.

The vaccine is imminent and, yes, we are returning to Addis in August, a place that fascinates us and its amazing people.

