Edison International Launch Sustainability Report 2020, Publishes the Sustainable Financing Framework in line with the Clean Energy Strategy

ROSEMEAD, Calif .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – Edison International has published its own Sustainability Report for 2020, detailing progress towards meeting the long-term sustainability goals, successes and challenges it faces in executing its clean energy strategy, its commitment and approach to promoting diversity, equality and inclusion, and other discoveries and metrics with interest to investors, regulators, clients and other stakeholders. The company has also published its own Sustainable Financing Framework, describing its commitment to sustainability and its intention to continue the alignment of capital raising activities with the principles of sustainability.
Our framework underscores the strong link between our strategy and funding activities, said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. The wide range of funding tools provided by the framework are part of our effort to keep costs affordable for customers by achieving our sustainability goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The Edison Internationals framework is in line with the International Capital Market Associations Green Connection Principles 2018 and Social Connection Principles 2020 and has received a second party opinion from Vigeo Eiris. Funding will generate revenue to fund new projects or refinance existing projects into four environmental categories (renewable energy, clean transport, energy efficiency and carbon reduction, or climate change adaptation) or a social category (socio-economic advancement and empowerment).
Companies Sustainability Report 2020 describes its commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change and, in particular, describes Southern California Edison went on to deliver 100% carbon-free energy to retail by 2045 and accelerate the electrification of the economy to meet more affordable Californias ambitious net-zero economic goal. Read more about the report at Powered by Edison.
Among other achievements in 2020, Edison Internationals’ main subsidiary, SCE, procured 1,360 megawatts of power storage and installed 1,442 new vehicle charging ports through its Charge Ready program. SCE maintained the lowest average system rate among investor-owned enterprises in California, and its rates have risen less than the Los Angeles area inflation for the past 30 years.
Addressing climate change involves all enterprises and energy users, including large companies. Edison Energy, the company’s unregulated competitive business, partners with key commercial, institutional and industrial clients, including Fortune 50 15, to help them navigate and manage three of today’s biggest challenges: cost, carbon and increasingly complex choices in energy. Edison Energy advised customers on 2.2 gigawatts of renewable energy deals in 2020.
We continue to adapt our business to climate change and its impacts as we invest in the grid that is essential to sustainability and meeting California’s carbon-free energy targets, Pizarro said. Moreover, our commitment to diversity, equality and inclusion reflects the rich diversity of the areas we serve. We believe that our ability to lead the transformation of the electricity industry towards a clean energy future relies on the diversity of our team and a society that enables all people to thrive.
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility maintenance companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of the Southern California Edison Company, an enterprise that provides electricity to 15 million people in Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy consulting company that provides comprehensive, data-driven solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.