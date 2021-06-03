It is official! Kerala to retain KSRTC acronym for road transport, Karnataka loses case after The New Indian Express





from Express News Service THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, BENGALURU: After a long protracted battle over intellectual property rights, the Kerala Road Transport Corporation has acquired the legal right to its trademarks – the abbreviation KSRTC, the logo of the two elephants and the name Anavandi – related to the state – run the corporation transport. The Inspector General of Patent and Trademark Design under the Ministry of Trade and Industry approved Kerala’s claim on Wednesday. Registration will make Kerala RTC the sole custodian of trademarks. All corporate buses will display the KSRTC with the sign to indicate registration (R).

A senior officer from the Karnataka Department of Transportation said they will not yet receive official communication and they will be able to respond once they receive a copy of the order. Kerala RTC and the Karnataka State Transportation Corporation have been fighting to preserve the acronym ‘KSRTC’ for the past seven years. Even now, buses and websites of both RTCs use KSRTC. The decision is likely to end the confusion among travelers to know which KSRTC is real. “The history of KSRTC is intertwined with the lives of the people of the state. It is not just a transportation service, but has left the legacy of public transportation in our cultural life including movies and literature. It is not something that can be hidden so easily. It is a pleasure to know that the Trademark Registry recognized the claim of the state. It is a victory for KSRTC and I congratulate all the officials involved in the effort, “said Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju. The altercation for ‘KSRTC’ started when Karnataka RTC made a move to trademark registration in 2014. A legal notice from Karnataka RTC woke Kerala and prompted her to expedite procedures to obtain custody of trademark property. “Only we have the right to use the abbreviation KSRTC. We will send a notice to Karnataka, ”said KSRTC CMD Biju Prabhakar. “We have closely followed the application for registration during the last year. We have submitted photographs and other evidence to prove that we really started before Karnataka. “ Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is one of the oldest public transport services operated and managed in the country. The Travancore State Transportation Department (TSTD) was re-established as the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on April 1, 1965. Karnataka RTC also has a similar legacy, but started as the Mysore Government Road Transport Department and later became the Karnataka Transport Corporation in 1973. CMD also said that KSRTC will send notifications to people using the trademark name, Anavandi. There are many popular blogs that use the name. With the name in custody, the KSRTC can claim money for using its trademark, said Biju Prabhakar. SEE ALSO | Kerala’s Fighting Covid-19: A Two Wave Tale Documentary TNIE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos