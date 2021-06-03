The department reveals that a public servant has raised concerns about working with the new minister





A public servant in the new department of former attorney general Christian Porters has raised concerns about working with him, a senate committee has been told.

Mr Porter moved into the Industry, Innovation and Science portfolio in the March cabinet reshuffle, a month after the former attorney general gave himself up as a minister at the center of a historic rape allegation he vehemently denied. Appearing before a Senate committee Thursday, officials from his department revealed that an employee said they “did not want to engage” with Mr. Porter after his move. “Has anyone in your department expressed embarrassment, or a willingness to meet with Mr. Porter since his appointment?” Asked Labor Senator Murray Watt.

“We are aware of a complaint, an issue, which we addressed through our normal workplace safety and staff support policies,” said Deputy Secretary Louise McCulloch. RELATED: Calls for Porter investigation after minister drops ABC defamation suit Senator Watt asked if the matter could best be described as a “complaint.” “I do not want to get into individual issues, senator. “It was an issue raised by one person regarding the relationship with the minister,” she said.

Citing confidentiality over personal matters, they refused to withdraw from the grounds raised by the employee or the date they approached the department. Pressed by Mr. Watt put pressure on the person’s gender, department secretary David Fredericks hit back at the question line. “This is not fair, senator. “We can not talk about it,” he said. A spokesman for Mr Porter said the interaction showed that there was “no complaint” raised against the minister and said the issue regarding department staff could only come from the department itself. Mr Porter on Monday dropped a defamation suit against ABC and journalist Louise Milligan, which in February revealed that a senior cabinet minister had been accused of a historic rape. The article was about Mr. Porter, but he did not mention his name. Both parties agreed that no damages would be paid, although ABC covered the cost of mediation. The public broadcaster expressed regret for readers “misinterpreting” the article as a guilty plea against Mr. Porter, but stayed close to his reporting. Mr Porter described the development as a “humiliating setback”, although Labor has renewed its calls for an independent inquiry into the allegations. The woman reported the alleged rape to NSW Police in 2019 but dropped her complaint the day before she took her own life in 2020. NSW police subsequently did not pursue an investigation into the matter, citing “insufficient admissible evidence”.



